Top Cyber Monday Vitamix Blender Deals for 2019: Vitamix 5200, 5300, 7500, A3500 & 750 Deals Reviewed by Consumer Articles

BOSTON, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Find all the best Vitamix Classic and Smart System blender deals for Cyber Monday 2019. The list below contains links to the top Vitamix Ascent A3500, Professional Series 750 and Classic 5200 and 7500 blender deals, as reviewed and updated by the team at Consumer Articles.

Best Vitamix deals:

Cyber Monday deals run for a limited period of time. Visit Amazon's Cyber Monday page and Walmart's Cyber Monday home page for their latest deals. Consumer Articles earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

A Vitamix blender makes healthy living easier to do. The best model on their current lineup is the Vitamix 5200 featuring an automatic shut-off function and ten speed controls. The Vitamix 5300 is good for daily use and can make large blends. Those who prefer a high-end blender can choose the Vitamix A3500 while the Vitamix 750 is ideal for professional use. The Vitamix 7500 is a powerhouse with a 1440-watt motor.

What does Cyber Monday bring to shoppers? Exclusive online offers are the focal point of Cyber Monday, which is also typically the last day that shoppers can access Black Friday deals.

Last year's Cyber Monday event was the largest online shopping day of all time in the US with an estimated $7.9 billion in sales.

About Consumer Articles: Consumer Articles shares informative e-commerce news. As an Amazon Associate Consumer Articles earns from qualifying purchases.

SOURCE Consumer Articles