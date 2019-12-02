Top Cyber Monday Vitamix Blender Deals for 2019: Vitamix 5200, 5300, 7500, A3500 & 750 Deals Reviewed by Consumer Articles
Vitamix Cyber Monday 2019 deals are live now, here's all the best Vitamix Cyber Monday savings
Dec 02, 2019, 02:50 ET
BOSTON, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Find all the best Vitamix Classic and Smart System blender deals for Cyber Monday 2019. The list below contains links to the top Vitamix Ascent A3500, Professional Series 750 and Classic 5200 and 7500 blender deals, as reviewed and updated by the team at Consumer Articles.
Best Vitamix deals:
- Save up to $250 on new Vitamix blenders at the Vitamix Cyber Monday sale
- Save $60 off the Vitamix E310 Classic Blender - at the Vitamix Cyber Monday sale
- Save $125 off the Vitamix A3500 Blender - at the Vitamix Cyber Monday sale
- Save up to $250 on the Vitamix A3300 Blender - at the Vitamix Cyber Monday sale (12/2)
- Check out the full range of Vitamix blenders on sale at the Vitamix Cyber Monday sale - save up to $125 off new blenders and enjoy free shipping on orders over $100
- Save up to $100 on the Vitamix 5200 Standard Blender - at Vitamix.com
- Save up to 50% on Vitamix 5300 Blenders at Walmart - including deals on new and refurbished models
- Save up to $200 on top-rated Vitamix 750 blenders at Amazon
- Save up to 42% on a wide range of Vitamix blenders at Amazon - check the latest deals available on several top rated Vitamix blender models such as the 5300, 5200, 3500 & 7500
- Save up to $260 on select Vitamix blenders at Walmart - check the latest prices on best-selling Vitamix 750, 5200, 5300 series blenders and enjoy discounts on new and refurbished models
Cyber Monday deals run for a limited period of time. Visit Amazon's Cyber Monday page and Walmart's Cyber Monday home page for their latest deals. Consumer Articles earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
A Vitamix blender makes healthy living easier to do. The best model on their current lineup is the Vitamix 5200 featuring an automatic shut-off function and ten speed controls. The Vitamix 5300 is good for daily use and can make large blends. Those who prefer a high-end blender can choose the Vitamix A3500 while the Vitamix 750 is ideal for professional use. The Vitamix 7500 is a powerhouse with a 1440-watt motor.
What does Cyber Monday bring to shoppers? Exclusive online offers are the focal point of Cyber Monday, which is also typically the last day that shoppers can access Black Friday deals.
Last year's Cyber Monday event was the largest online shopping day of all time in the US with an estimated $7.9 billion in sales.
