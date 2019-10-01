Top Dallas Destination Management Company Invests in Neighborhood Beautification

ADDISON, Texas, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Laurie Sprouse and Val Lenington, co-owners of top Dallas-Fort Worth area destination management company, Ultimate Ventures, participated in a ribbon-cutting ceremony with Town of Addison officials on Monday to celebrate the official ribbon cutting of the public art work created by the sculptor Eliseo entitled Arcadia. The local business partners were lead financial donors in the Addison Arbor Foundation project.

Arcadia dedication ceremony attended by Town of Addison officials, major donors, the Addison Arbor Foundation, and the artist, Eliseo. The artist, Eliseo, sharing his inspiration for Arcadia and how it serves as a portal to the park.

"When we learned of plans to erect a monumental limestone sculpture across the street from our office, we agreed that it was an excellent way to commemorate our company's 25th anniversary and to give back to our neighborhood," said Val Lenington, Vice President. Val added, "We're grateful to have a small part in making our community a better place to live and work. And, we're especially appreciative of the Addison Arbor Foundation and the Town of Addison for their efforts in making Eliseo's vision a reality."

Giving back is deeply rooted in the corporate event management company's culture. Ultimate Ventures' "Every Month Matters" program gives their employees a monthly outlet to give back to the community in a variety of ways. Past company-sponsored corporate social responsibility (CSR) activities have included working at a food bank, helping with birthday parties for homeless children, collecting supplies for animal shelters, making sandwiches for the hungry, and serving a holiday breakfast to hundreds of caseworkers annually.

Laurie Sprouse, President, remarked, "We have found that getting to know these charities personally is of great benefit to our clients since designing unique CSR team-building activities is a key part of our event management services. It's super gratifying to be able to connect great companies with great local charities!"

