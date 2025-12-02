Top Dating Trends for 2026: Andrea McGinty from 33000Dates.com and Other Global Dating Experts Reveal What Singles Want in the New Year

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A panel of the world's leading love experts, representing 100+ combined years of experience, thousands of marriages, and clients across USA, Europe, and Asia reveal Top Dating Trends for 2026.

From boomers reinventing love in midlife to the return of in-person dating and a rise in globalized relationships, these experts agree: 2026 will be the year singles date smarter, intentionally, and more authentically than before.

The insights begin with Andrea McGinty, widely known as the Godmother of Modern Dating, who brings 35 years of experience, 10,000+ marriages, and pioneering status as the founder of It's Just Lunch, built 110 locations and sold to private equity. Today she runs 33000dates.com , guiding successful clients ages 45–65 through their second-act love stories.

1. Baby Boomers and Generation X Are Leading a New Dating Revolution: "Gray Dating" Goes Mainstream

McGinty reports a 23% spike in these age groups joining online dating since 2022. In contrast to singles in their 20s and 30s who are using dating apps less and less, Singles 45–65 are increasingly relying on dating apps and are the most active demographic she works with.

What Baby Boomer and Gen X want in 2026:

Ages 45–55: Most remain open to marriage

Ages 55+: prefer L.T.R.M. — Increasingly, older Americans seek Long-Term Relationship, Marriage-Free

85% of singles 45–65 report interest in active, healthy sex lives

"This generation is nothing like their parents," McGinty says. "They're healthier, younger-minded, and realize they will live longer than their parents did and thus, redefine partnership on their own terms. They now expect to live to be 85-95 and want to share the last 3rd of their lives with a partner."

2. Inter-Ethnic Pairing Becomes the New Norm

by Anisa Hassan, CEO of Date High Flyers International

With global mobility at an all-time high and digital nomad culture booming, Hassan sees a sharp rise in inter-ethnic relationships.

"Singles today reject the old idea of 'stick to your race,'" she says. "They value emotional compatibility over cultural sameness," says Singapore-based matchmaker Anisa Hassan. "Families are also softening around what is 'acceptable' in marriage."

3. Multiple Citizenship Becomes a Dating Flex

by Lisa Purdum, Founder & CEO of E3 Matchmaking

In a globally mobile world, "passport privilege" becomes a surprising compatibility marker.

Clients find multi-citizenship appealing because it:

Signals worldliness

Offers lifestyle flexibility

Opens pathways to living abroad

Provides safety during political shifts

"A dual-citizen couple is the new power couple," Purdum explains.

4. Parallel Lives Dating — Love Without Lifestyle Merging

by Anisa Hassan

For high-achieving singles with established careers, kids, and routines, 2026 will normalize relationships where partners live in different cities or countries.

"These singles want emotional safety — but not co-dependency," Hassan explains. "They're choosing love without major lifestyle disruption or merging households."

5. The Return to Real Life: In-Person Dating Makes a Comeback

by Dr. Frankie Bashan, CEO of Little Gay Book & Little Black Book

After years of app fatigue and digital overwhelm, Dr. Frankie predicts a strong resurgence of in-person dating.

"People are exhausted by virtual connection," she says. "They're craving real eye contact, chemistry, and real-world energy again."

She also forecasts:

A rise in casual encounters

Expanded acceptance of non-monogamy

Growing interest in age-gap relationships

6. Intelligent Dating: Matchmakers Become New Personal Trainers

by Jill Vandor, Founder of Allure Matchmaking

High achievers are treating their love lives like an investment.

"These clients already have executive coaches, trainers, strategists," Vandor says. "Matchmaking fits naturally into that ecosystem."

She also identifies two major shifts:

"Swipe Hangovers" — singles are burned out on apps

A push toward real human vetting over AI-driven conversations

7. Authenticity Beats AI — "Messy Is the New Sexy"

by Jill Vandor

Singles are turned off by polished, bot-written messages.

"People can spot AI charm a mile away," she says. "In 2026, the flex is realness, even if there's a typo."

8 LinkedIn Quietly Becomes a Dating Tool

by Lisa Purdum

With workplace romance declining, LinkedIn is the new vetting tool.

"Singles trust LinkedIn profiles more than social media and dating profiles. They'll begin meeting through DMs, mutual connections, and professional circles." Purdum predicted. "LinkedIn will give them a sense of trust in who they are meeting as they look at their career steps and how they interact professionally."

9. Therapy-Literate Dating Becomes the Gold Standard

by Jill Vandor

Singles now want partners with:

Emotional intelligence

Accountability

Nervous-system regulation

Conflict-repair skills

"Singles with self-awareness are in high demand," she says. "Drama is out. Repair is in."

10. The Rise of Next-Gen Social Clubs

by Lisa Purdum

As fewer people meet at work, singles are joining curated clubs to expand their social worlds.

This includes:

Semi-exclusive activity clubs

Special-interest social memberships

High-rises with built-in social programming

Residential hubs with bars, events, concierge services

