Top Dell PC, Laptop & Monitor Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019 Deals List: Dell Alienware & Inspiron Gaming Desktop & XPS 15 Laptop Deals by The Consumer Post

BOSTON, Nov. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dell Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019 deals are underway. The online sales team at The Consumer Post have compared the best Dell Inspiron, Alienware, XPS 13 and XPS 15 gaming desktop and laptop deals for shoppers. Their top picks are listed below.

Best Dell deals:

● Save up to 30% on a wide range of Dell laptops, desktops and monitors at Walmart - check the latest deals available on Dell computers at Walmart and save up to $400 on top-rated Dell XPS laptops, PCs and monitors

● Save up to 50% off on Dell desktops, laptops, monitors and gaming PCs at the Dell Black Friday sale

● Save up to 50% off on a wide range of Dell laptops, desktops and monitors at Amazon - check the latest deals on top-rated models like the Dell XPS 13, XPS 15, Alienware and Inspiron 15 3000

● Save up to $140 on Dell Ultrasharp monitors at Walmart

● Save up to $400 on Dell XPS 13 & Dell XPS 15 touchscreen laptops - at Walmart

● Save up to $505 on Dell XPS laptops & PCs at the Dell Black Friday sale

● Save up to $445 on Dell XPS laptops at Amazon - check for deals on the XPS 13 Developer, XPS 13 Touch and XPS 15 in various colors and sizes

● Save up to $330 on Dell Alienware gaming desktops, laptops & monitors at Amazon - featuring the Alienware m15, m17 and Alienware Area-51m versions

● Save up to 32% on Dell Inspiron laptops at Amazon

● Save up to $200 on Dell monitors - check the latest deals on full HD, IPS & LED monitors at Amazon

Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals run for a limited period of time. Visit Amazon's Black Friday & Cyber Monday page and Walmart's Black Friday & Cyber Monday home page for their latest deals. The Consumer Post earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Dell is one of the top names in the computer industry. The brand features high-quality laptops that fare well against the competition. Dell XPS 15 is an excellent laptop for those who need heavy-duty performance from their device. It comes with an incredible set of features including 16GB RAM, 8th Gen processor, 4GB Graphics Card and 512GB SSD. For similar products, one can consider the XPS 13, Dell Inspiron and Dell Alienware.

Does Black Friday 2019 only last for 24 hours? As this year's Thanksgiving Day falls on November 28, Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2019 fall on November 29 and December 2, respectively.

From early November, Amazon starts releasing Black Friday deals that run until early December. They further offer additional deals on an hourly basis during the beginning of Black Friday week itself. Online shoppers can also enjoy early holiday sales through Walmart's Early Deals Drop starting October 25th. Significant discounts on electronics, home goods, and apparel, among many others, are available until the end of November. Black Friday deals are usually available in Walmart stores starting on Thanksgiving Day (November 28). Online shoppers can get a headstart, with deals typically appearing on Walmart.com the previous day.

Deals continue through Cyber Monday at all the big online retailers, with Amazon often extending Cyber Monday to last an entire week as part of their Cyber Monday Deals Week.

About The Consumer Post: The Consumer Post shares news for online shoppers. As an Amazon Associate The Consumer Post earns from qualifying purchases.

SOURCE The Consumer Post