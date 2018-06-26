Top Dentsu Aegis Leader Annette Warring Named Executive Client President, General Motors

When looking for a seasoned marketing executive to drive the network's largest client, the solution was found a short distance from GM's North American head office. In this role, Warring will bring her award-winning acumen for media, strategic creative sensibility, data driven, digital-first approach to explore new areas of innovation designed to continue to grow GM's business.

Warring has more than 25 years of industry experience and a proven-track record for successfully taking top global brands to the next level. Always ahead of market trends, she is the ideal candidate to advance GM's strategic focus and set a new benchmark in client service while helping them achieve their goal of earning customers for life.

Warring is known for championing greater accountability through media measurement and analytics to ensure optimized client value. In addition to bringing this discipline and rigour to the GM client, Warring will leverage the same business acumen that allowed her to build, grow and transform 15 disparate agencies, across six different markets with almost 1,500 employees into one of the top performing markets within the global network.

"With ride sharing, autonomous vehicle technology and online retail challenging industry norms and evolving consumer expectations, Annette brings a unique combination of insight and experience across the entire marketing funnel which positions her well to build the brand and grow sales," said Nick Brien, CEO Americas, Dentsu Aegis Network North America.

"Annette understands how to leverage innovation to create transformational business and client relationships," said, Peter Huijboom, CEO Global Clients and Media Brands Dentsu Aegis Network. "We're confident of the success she'll create in this inaugural client role at GM."

Reporting to Nick Brien, CEO Americas, and Peter Huijboom, CEO Global Clients and Media Brands, Warring will relocate to Detroit.

Warring, who has brought in dynamic, senior leaders to Dentsu Aegis Network Canada, will continue to work closely with the entire team during the transition for the coming months.

About Dentsu Aegis Network Canada

Dentsu Aegis Network Canada Innovates the Way Brands Are Built for clients through best-in-class capabilities in media, digital, data and creative communications services. The network's focus on the digital economy and the distinctive products and services are delivered through agencies Amnet, Amplifi, Carat, Cardinal Path, DentsuBos, dentsu media, D2D, GRIP, ICUC, iProspect, Isobar, MKTG, The StoryLab, Vizeum and 360i. As one of the top ten global Dentsu Aegis markets, the Canadian team is headquartered in Toronto and serves clients through a national network of offices in Vancouver, Calgary, Montreal, Saint John and Halifax with almost 1,500 dedicated specialists. www.dentsuaegisnetwork.ca

About Dentsu Aegis Network

Part of Dentsu Inc., Dentsu Aegis Network is made up of ten global network brands - Carat, Dentsu, dentsu X, iProspect, Isobar, mcgarrybowen, Merkle, MKTG, Posterscope and Vizeum and supported by its specialist/multi-market brands. Dentsu Aegis Network is Innovating the Way Brands Are Built for its clients through its best-in-class expertise and capabilities in media, digital and creative communications services. Offering a distinctive and innovative range of products and services, Dentsu Aegis Network is headquartered in London and operates in 145 countries worldwide with more than 40,000 dedicated specialists. www.dentsuaegisnetwork.com

