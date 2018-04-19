Top Designers from GM and FCA to Keynote the WardsAuto Interiors Conference May 30

The event will also host vehicle and supplier exhibits, as well as an awards ceremony for Wards 10 Best Interiors and will celebrate the industry's top designers. The ten winning vehicles will be on display for attendees to see the advanced features, styling excellence, innovative material usage and other details that make the vehicles worthy of their honors. Plus, attendees will choose from nine "deep-dive" panel discussions, each focused on specific aspects of the vehicle interior.

PANEL DISCUSSIONS:

- Lightweighting Interiors

- Creating the Ultimate User Experience

- Autonomous Interiors 2.0

- Interior Crash Safety Systems for Autonomous Cars

- Creating a Quiet Interior Environment

- Manufacturing World-Class Interiors

- Designing the Cockpit of the Future

- Materials Innovations

- New Concepts and Tech for Enhancing Interiors

The event will also spotlight the winners of the WardsAuto Interiors Student Design Competition sponsored by IAC and Lear Corporation. Award winners will be announced, and the work of all finalists from the College for Creative Studies, judged by a panel of the industry's top designers, will be on display.

"We're pleased that the design community has helped us grow the WardsAuto Interiors Conference every single year," says Drew Winter, content director and senior editor at WardsAuto. "The major automakers make the event a priority, providing top designers as keynotes as well as panelists for our break-out sessions. It's always exciting to pack so much design talent, along with technologists and industry disruptors, into a single venue for a high level of information sharing and networking."

A limited number of seats remain available, and individual session seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis. Exhibit space is also available for suppliers of interior technologies and materials to display their products. Registration, exhibit and additional information is available at http://www.AutoInteriors.com.

