Top Digital Experience Professionals Brett Birschbach and Sarah Bonn Join Forces with DX-ROI, a Premier Digital Experience Consultancy

DUBLIN, Ohio, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DX-ROI proudly announces the addition of two esteemed industry experts to their leadership team. Brett Birschbach, a certified Expert AEM Architect with nearly two decades of experience, and Sarah Bonn, a veteran program manager and delivery leader, bring a wealth of expertise and a proven track record of success to DX-ROI.

Brett Birschbach joins DX-ROI after a distinguished career that includes building and leading an award-winning, global professional services practice as Senior Vice President at Bounteous. Brett's accolades include being the President of the Adobe AEM Champions class of 2023-2024 and is a past Adobe Summit AEM Rockstar Champion. Having a reputation as a regular blogger and speaker on Adobe topics, Brett's expertise is widely acknowledged, with publications featured on Adobe Experience League.

"I couldn't be more energized to join forces with my friends and past colleagues John Anthony and Sarah Bonn at DX-ROI," said Brett. "Together, we aim to leverage our technical and consultative expertise to deliver maximum long-term value for customers."

Sarah Bonn brings over a decade of industry experience to DX-ROI, specializing in program management and delivery leadership. She is certified in Scrum, Kanban, and scaled agile frameworks and has worked with organizations across a wide range of industries. Sarah is recognized for her commitment to cross-functional collaboration, continuous improvement and prioritization, making her a valuable asset to any digital transformation project.

"I'm thrilled to join DX-ROI and look forward to bringing a results-driven mindset to delivery for our customers," said Sarah. "When you work with DX-ROI, you will have a true partner on your digital transformation journey, with a focus on transparency and proven processes to drive successful outcomes.

John Anthony, Co-Founder of DX-ROI, expressed his excitement about the strategic hires, affirming, "I'm incredibly excited to welcome Brett and Sarah to DX-ROI. Having partnered with both in the past, I have witnessed firsthand their passion for delivering successful, ROI-based digital experience projects. Their addition strengthens our commitment to providing unparalleled value to our clients."

Brett will be joining the team as Executive Director, Technology overseeing all aspects of DX architecture and technology practices.

Sarah will take on the role of Senior Director, Operations and Delivery to run program management and customer success.

