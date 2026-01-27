Top DJ Companies Choose Brian Lawrence for Website and SEO Strategies

Award–winning entertainment leaders partner with digital agency for brand visibility

TEANECK, N.J., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Four highly awarded DJ companies have partnered with Brian Lawrence Web Design and SEO for new website projects and SEO strategies, further expanding the agency's work with leading DJs nationwide. Don Carlo Events, Bunn DJ Company, SCE Event Group, and Toast Entertainment are among the industry's most influential brands.

SCE Event Group continues to set the standard for high-energy wedding and event entertainment in New Jersey and across the Northeast. With more than 5,000 five-star reviews and a reputation built on performance, professionalism, and trust from top venues and planners, SCE partnered with Brian Lawrence Web Design and SEO to ensure their website and search presence clearly reflect the leadership, credibility, and scale they're known for in the live-event world. Ranked among the most-reviewed wedding entertainment companies, Toast Entertainment brings DJ entertainment, photography, videography, coordination, and luxury enhancements together under one trusted brand. Serving couples across Texas, Tennessee, Louisiana, and Washington, DC, Toast partnered with Brian Lawrence Web Design and SEO to improve website clarity, strengthen SEO structure, and ensure their digital presence reflects the same consistency and care clients experience on event day.

Bunn DJ Company: Founded by industry mentor and educator Joe Bunn, this Raleigh, NC, entertainment company has grown into one of the most respected multi–office corporate and wedding DJ brands in the country, also operating in Richmond, VA; Charlotte, NC; Charleston, SC; San Diego, CA; and Bozeman, MT.

Bunn is also known for his leadership and his commitment to elevating DJs nationwide through his training platform, his creation of industry products such as photo booths and other gear, and The DJ's Vault, as well as co–producing educational events including DJ Refresh with Jason Jani and Brian Buonassissi. Bunn's influence, mentorship, and continued hands-on approach to DJing have made him one of the most recognized names in the private–event entertainment world.

SCE Event Group: Owned by famed DJ and mentor Jason Jani, this NJ entertainment company serves the Northeast and is backed by more than 5,000 five–star reviews across all major platforms — the highest total of any DJ company in the region. Known for its trend–setting style and high–energy performances, SCE is recommended by many prestigious venues and planners and has earned national attention through its work at celebrity and high–profile events, such as a party for a recent Super Bowl winner.

Toast Entertainment: Owned by industry expert Walter McClellan and ranked among the top five most–reviewed wedding entertainment companies worldwide by The Knot, Toast Entertainment is a multi–service brand serving major markets across Texas, Tennessee, Louisiana, and Washington, DC. Toast offers DJ entertainment, photography, videography, event coordination, photo booths, and luxury enhancements.

Don Carlo Events: DJ Don Carlo is an award–winning bilingual Chicago DJ celebrated for his versatility, cultural fluency, and crowd–driven performance style. In 2025, he earned the prestigious Marquee Award, an honor voted on by fellow DJs across the US and regarded as one of the industry's most respected peer–recognition awards. He has also performed on Chicago's 103.5 KISS FM and serves as a featured DJ on the concourse for Chicago sports teams, bringing his signature energy to thousands of fans each season.

About Brian Lawrence Web Design and SEO

Brian Lawrence is a leading wedding–industry marketing consultant and the owner of an SEO and web design agency . With decades of experience as both a marketer and a former multi–wedding–business owner and national brand VP, he brings a unique insider perspective to helping event professionals elevate their online presence and grow their businesses. For more information or to discuss upcoming projects, readers are invited to reach out to the agency directly.

Contact:

Brian Lawrence

201-244-5969

[email protected]

SOURCE Brian Lawrence