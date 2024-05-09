Top Dog Direct LLC Announces Partnership with Late Billy Mays and the Reintroduction of His Iconic Line of Mighty Products

PHILADELPHIA, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Top Dog Direct LLC, a leading consumer product marketing and "As Seen on TV" company, is thrilled to announce the acquisition of the intellectual property rights to the name and likeness of the legendary late Billy Mays, and his iconic line of Mighty products. As part of the commitment to bringing classic and effective solutions to households worldwide, Top Dog Direct has partnered with the estate of Billy Mays to revive the energy, enthusiasm, and effectiveness that made him a household name.

Billy Mays, renowned for his energetic television commercials and powerful product demonstrations, is synonymous with quality and reliability. Starting with the relaunch of Mighty Mendit, celebrating its 15-year anniversary, and the relaunch of Mighty Putty, celebrating its 18-year anniversary, the line of Mighty Products revolutionized the way consumers approached home improvement and repair. By reintroducing these products, along with other celebrated items coming soon, Top Dog Direct aims to continue its legacy of providing customers with practical, reliable, and easy-to-use solutions.

Top Dog Direct LLC Announces Partnership with Late Billy Mays and Reintroduction of Iconic Line of Mighty Products Post this

"We are excited to bring back the spirit of Billy Mays and his Mighty products," said Bill McAlister, CEO of Top Dog Direct. "There has already been an overwhelmingly positive response by fans, new and old, to the familiar face of the late great Billy Mays. His iconic authenticity, positivity, and passionate energy in his television commercials are being embraced and appreciated by a new generation. And we are committed to ensuring that these products continue to meet the high standards that Billy Mays set."

The relaunch of the line of Mighty products will feature updated packaging and enhanced formulations to meet modern standards, while retaining the core benefits that made them popular. Customers can expect the same robust performance, versatility, and durability that defined the original Mighty products, with a fresh and contemporary look.

As part of the reintroduction, Top Dog Direct is launching a comprehensive marketing campaign featuring classic Billy Mays footage, new product demonstrations, and special promotions. Fans of the original commercials will be delighted to see the return of his dynamic presence on screen, and new customers will have the opportunity to experience the magic for themselves.

The reintroduced Mighty products will be available for purchase through TV, major retail partners, Amazon, and select online platforms. To learn more about the product line and upcoming events, please visit TopDogDirect.com.

For media inquiries, interviews, or additional information, please contact Meghan McAlister, [email protected], 215-801-0811.

About Top Dog Direct LLC (also known as Natures Pillows, Inc.)

Top Dog Direct LLC, also known as Natures Pillows, Inc., is a leading consumer product marketing company specializing in the discovery, development, and promotion of innovative "As Seen on TV" products. With a commitment to quality and customer satisfaction, the company works to bring practical solutions to households and businesses. For more information, visit TopDogDirect.com.

Press Contact:

Meghan McAlister

Vice President of National Sales

Top Dog Direct LLC & Natures Pillows, Inc.

[email protected]

215-801-0811

SOURCE Top Dog Direct