Top Dog Names of 2020: Daisy and Buddy are the Most Popular Names of the Year

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Daisy and Buddy are the top dog names of 2020 according to My Dog's Name (mydogsname.com), a leading website for finding the perfect name for a new dog. Their data revealed the following:

Daisy is the top female dog name of 2020, taking away the number one spot from Bella for the first time in 10 years.

Buddy skyrocketed to first place for male dog names.

Dog name searches increased by 33 percent from March-June as dog adoption surged due to the pandemic.

"With people spending more time at home, many have found that they're finally in a position to get a dog," said Jessi Larson, co-founder of My Dog's Name. "Our site had 1.2 million more users search for names for a new dog during that time period compared to 2019. This correlates with shelters reporting unprecedented demand."

2020 Top Dog Names

The findings are part of My Dog's Name's report on the top dog names of 2020. An infographic of the most popular names is available at http://www.mydogsname.com/top-dog-names.

Top 10 Female Dog Names

1. Daisy

2. Luna

3. Lola

4. Bella

5. Roxy

6. Olive

7. Gigi

8. Willow

9. Dixie

10. Nala

Top 10 Male Dog names

1. Buddy

2. Charlie

3. Milo

4. Bear

5. Axel

6. Duke

7. Max

8. Rocky

9. Cooper

10. Asher

With Daisy now in the top spot, Bella has moved down to fourth place. It's also outranked by Luna and Lola, two names that have continued to rise in popularity.

Newcomers in the top 10 female dog names include Olive, Gigi and Dixie.

In comparison to female names, popular male dog names have varied greatly throughout the years. After a dip in popularity, Buddy has made a major comeback to take first place.

Consistently popular names Charlie, Milo and Duke stayed in the top 10, and old favorites Max, Rocky and Cooper reappeared. Axel and Asher are new additions to the list.

About My Dog's Name

My Dog's Name provides a fun, interactive experience for new dog owners looking for the right name for their new pet. The site allows users to sort names by preferred styles and interests. Each year more than 9 million people use My Dog's Name when picking a name for their dog.



In addition to dog names, the site also provides helpful resources and tips and tricks for being the best pup parent possible. For more information visit www.mydogsname.com.



