Top Dog Names of 2021: Luna and Asher are the Most Popular Picks

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Luna and Asher are the top dog names of 2021 according to My Dog's Name (mydogsname.com), a leading website for finding dog names.

Luna surpassed Daisy as the most popular female dog name in 2021. It previously ranked fifth.

For male dog names, Asher exploded in popularity this year, moving up from the 10th spot in 2020.

2021 Top Dog Names

The findings are part of the site's report on the top dog names of 2021. An infographic of the most popular names is available at www.mydogsname.com/top-dog-names.

Top 10 Female Dog Names

Luna Daisy Bella Lola Raven Aurora Athena Willow Olive Aspen

Top 10 Male Dog names

Asher Axel Buddy Finn Duke Milo Rocky Leo Charlie Apollo

Prior to 2020, Bella claimed first place for female dog names for an entire decade. Now Bella is the third most popular pick while previous winner Daisy moved down to second place.

Consistent favorites Lola, Willow, and Olive also stayed on the list of top 10 female dog names. New to the chart are Raven, Aurora, Athena, and Aspen.

For male dog names, the 2020 top pick Buddy moved down to the third spot.

Popular names Axel, Milo, Duke, Rocky, and Charlie stayed in the top 10 and were joined by newcomers Leo and Apollo.

