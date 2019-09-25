Top Earners in G7 Pay Over 60% More in Income Tax Compared to Earners in BRIC Countries

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- High earners on an income of $1.5 million in G7 countries pay over 60% more in income tax than those in BRIC economies, according to research by UHY International, the international accountancy network*. Click here for full results: https://uhy-us.com/News-Events-Listings/Article/1273

