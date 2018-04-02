Top East Coast Jet Charter Service lands in Austin, Texas

"We've seen growing demand for newer, Wifi-enabled private jets in the Texas region and surrounding areas," said Jessica Naor, Director of Sales & Marketing, GrandView Aviation. "As an operator committed to offering the latest in-flight technology and experience to our customers, we felt Austin was a perfect fit due to its high growth rate and location. This new base expands our service area from only the East Coast to include the Central US."

The aircraft operator carries one of the highest safety ratings in the industry, Wyvern Wingman, and features new jet aircraft with exquisite interiors as well as complimentary video-streaming Wifi onboard all jets. The Phenom 300 can fly nonstop from Austin to almost any point in the Continental US, and flies to international destinations in Canada, the Carribean, and Central & South America.

GrandView Aviation operates a fleet of Phenom 300 charter jets in Maryland & Texas as well as a helicopter fleet in Baltimore, MD. The company has offices at Martin State Airport and Austin-Bergstom International Airport. GrandView Aviation is a FAA Part 135 certificated aircraft operator & carries the elite Wyvern Wingman safety rating. For more information about GrandView Aviation, please visit www.flygv.com.

