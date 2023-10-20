Top Echelon Forges Partnerships to Enhance Recruitment Efficiency

CANTON, Ohio, Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Top Echelon Software, a leading provider of recruitment and staffing software solutions, is excited to announce six strategic partnerships and integrations designed to revolutionize the recruitment industry. These collaborations with Bilflo, Recruiters Websites, Spark Hire, Swordfish, SourceWhale, and Zoominfo mark a significant milestone for the company.

Bilflo Integration: Top Echelon Software has seamlessly integrated with Bilflo, a leading contract staffing back-office software solution. This collaboration presents a comprehensive business solution that harnesses the robust capabilities of both platforms, ultimately resulting in increased efficiency and better placements.

Recruiters Websites Partnership: In collaboration with Recruiters Websites, Top Echelon Software offers an enhanced web presence for recruitment agencies. Recruiters can now leverage custom-designed, mobile-responsive websites to attract top talent and clients, all while maintaining a professional and user-friendly online image.

Spark Hire Integration: The partnership with Spark Hire, a leader in video interviewing solutions, allows Top Echelon users to incorporate video interviews seamlessly into their workflow. This enhances candidate evaluation, accelerates decision-making, and offers a more immersive hiring experience.

Swordfish Partnership: Swordfish, an AI-driven sourcing platform, has joined forces with Top Echelon Software to provide recruiters with an advanced solution for finding top talent. This collaboration ensures that recruiters have access to the most up-to-date and relevant candidate data.

SourceWhale Integration: Top Echelon Software has integrated with SourceWhale, a comprehensive sourcing platform. This integration enables recruiters to streamline their candidate sourcing processes, saving time and ensuring access to a vast pool of potential candidates.

Zoominfo Partnership: By partnering with Zoominfo, Top Echelon Software users now have access to a world-class B2B contact database. This integration offers recruiters the opportunity to target specific companies, industries, and roles with unprecedented precision.

Mark Demaree, CEO of Top Echelon Software, expressed enthusiasm for these partnerships and integrations, saying, "Our mission is to provide recruiters with the best tools and resources to drive their success. These collaborations are a testament to our commitment to innovation and our dedication to helping recruitment professionals excel in their industry."

These new partnerships and integrations represent Top Echelon Software's continued commitment to providing recruitment agencies and HR professionals with the most cutting-edge technologies available.

ABOUT TOP ECHELON SOFTWARE: Founded in 1988 in Canton, Ohio, Top Echelon's mission statement is "To help the world work by providing innovative recruiting and hiring software that transforms the employment marketplace. Visit www.topechelon.com for more information!

