Top eCommerce Analytics and Insights Firms Host the 2018 eCommerce Accelerator Summit in NYC

"You'll have the best minds in eCommerce to learn from, both manufacturer peers and agency experts," said Spencer Millerberg, CEO at One Click Retail. "Summit attendees will move well passed Amazon 101 that is so prevalent at the majority of conferences."

The Amazon Hackathon led by One Click Retail on April 24 will provide attendees with a deep understanding of Amazon Fundamentals and targeted strategies through Amazon Growth Hacks on:

Demand creation

Mutually profitable growth

Winning content

1P vs 3P

Amazon growth strategy

Amazon private label and digitally native brands

"We're creating a space for the industry to come together where learning yields tangible results," said Boren Novakovic, CEO at PlanetRetail RNG. "Participants, already eCommerce leaders, know that to succeed, their toolkits need to be constantly replenished with the most up-to-date actionable insights."

Day 2 of the Summit will focus on 6Ps eCommerce Optimization where industry experts will deliver keynotes on topics such as Voice Search, Digital Shelf Optimization, Cross Functional eCommerce Success, and Social Commerce Trends from China. Summit participants will then attend breakout work sessions, led by Clavis Insight consultants and PlanetRetail RNG experts, exploring:

Best Practices in Setting your eCommerce Team for Success

Overcoming Click and Collect Challenges

Creating the Perfect Product Detail Page

"We are excited to welcome over 150 eCommerce leaders from global product manufacturers already registered to attend the event, and look forward to hearing from peers and industry experts on the latest best practices and insights to drive growth on the digital shelf," said Danny Silverman, CMO at Clavis Insight.

The speaker lineup will feature experts from Clavis Insight, One Click Retail and PlanetRetail RNG, along with some of the best-known names in eCommerce including:

Steve Kinsey , Senior Manager of eCommerce Strategy at GSK

, Senior Manager of eCommerce Strategy at GSK Chris Perry , Senior Director of Ecommerce at Kellogg's

, Senior Director of Ecommerce at Kellogg's Justine Kazan , Director of eCommerce & Digital Technology at L'Oreal USA

, Director of eCommerce & Digital Technology at L'Oreal Patrick Miller , CEO at Flywheel Digital

, CEO at Flywheel Digital Justin Leigh , CEO at IdeoClick

, CEO at IdeoClick Kelly Downey , Vice President of Marketing Operations at Philips Personal Health NA

, Vice President of Marketing Operations at Philips Personal Health NA Xiaochen Low , Director of Strategic Accounts at Tencent

For more information about the agenda, pricing and location of the eCommerce Accelerator Summit, and to register, visit: https://www.clavisinsight.com/insights/nyc-ecommerce-accelerator-summit

About Clavis Insight

Clavis Insight is a global leader in online channel insights for product manufacturers, and a principal innovator at the forefront of the eCommerce analytics revolution. The company has developed a powerful framework - 6Ps eCommerce Intelligence™ - for organizing and prioritizing eCommerce analytics and actions to drive online channel success for brands. Global manufacturers use their daily eCommerce analytics and insights to drive sales in their categories online, to optimize content for brand equity enhancement, protection and product information compliance, and to deliver consistent, unified reporting on online retailer brand presence and performance. For more information, visit www.clavisinsight.com.

About One Click Retail

One Click Retail is a leader in eCommerce data measurement, sales analytics and search optimization for brand manufacturers in North America and Europe. Using a combination of website indexing, machine learning and proprietary software to estimate weekly online sales and traffic figures with 90%+ accuracy down to the SKU level, One Click Retail has developed one of the most accurate, trusted and reliable data platform in the marketplace. The One Click Retail Product Suite provides 1st and 3rd party business intelligence across the largest online retailers such as Amazon, Walmart, Tesco, Sainsbury's, Macy's, and Home Depot. The world's top brands—such as Procter & Gamble, Panasonic, Nestle, Philips, and Sony—rely on One Click Retail insights to drive sales and profitability across eCommerce. For more information, visit www.oneclickretail.com.

About PlanetRetail RNG

PlanetRetail RNG is a global intelligence and advisory business exclusively focused on digital retail. We track over 2,000 leading retailers and have built a proprietary and globally comparable macro-economic model, with over 4.5 million data points. Through applying out STEIP methodology, we identify winning strategies that give our clients competitive advantage in understanding where to play and how to win. 18 of the top 20 global retailers and hundreds of global brands work with us to identify and drive the future of retail and consumer purchase. For more information, visit www.planetretailrng.com

Clavis Insight, One Click Retail and PlanetRetail RNG are Ascential plc brands.

