Top Eight Usage Mistakes When Using Outdoor Power Equipment

Outdoor Power Equipment Institute Offers Safety Tips for Consumers, Homeowners

ALEXANDRIA, Va., March 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the weather warms and people are coaxed outside to their yards and managed landscapes, it's time for everyone to remember how to use their outdoor power equipment safely and properly.

"Think safety first," says Kris Kiser, President and CEO of the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute (OPEI). Post this You need to know how to handle your specific equipment correctly, and do basic operations like turning it off or on and controlling speed. Review your owner’s manual and how to use the equipment before use.

"Think safety first," says Kris Kiser, President and CEO of the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute (OPEI), an international trade association representing outdoor power equipment, small engine, utility vehicle, golf car and personal transport vehicle manufacturers and suppliers. "I can't stress enough to review manufacturer's safety guidance before starting up any equipment—especially your lawn mower. Review your owner's manual and do maintenance on your equipment."

Also being aware of surroundings is key, he adds. "And be sure to keep kids and pets away from outdoor power equipment while it's in use."

OPEI urges homeowners and other equipment users to avoid these eight most common mistakes when using outdoor power equipment.

Not inspecting equipment before use. Always look over equipment before operating it. Check the air filter, oil level and gasoline tank. Watch for loose belts and missing or damaged parts. Replace any parts needed or take your equipment to a qualified service representative.



Not walking through your yard or work area before starting to mow or using other outdoor power equipment. Always walk the area you intend to work in, and look for and remove objects, sticks and other items that could create a hazard.



Removing or not using safety guards on the equipment. Never alter or disable safety protection measures. If needed, take equipment to a qualified service representative for repairs and inspection.



Using fuels not designed for equipment. Loading up your outdoor power equipment with gasoline with more than 10% ethanol in it can cause running problems and damage the fuel line. Always use E10 or less.



Using batteries or chargers that are not specified by the manufacturer. While a host of batteries and chargers can be found for sale online, only use batteries and chargers specified by the equipment manufacturer.



Not storing fuel and batteries safely. Coffee cans, milk jugs and other non-approved containers should not be used to store fuel. Only store fuel in containers designed for it, and always use up fuel before it is 30 days old. Label fuel cans with the date of purchase and ethanol content. When battery packs are not in use, keep them away from other metal objects, like paper clips, coins, keys, nails, screws or other small metal objects, that can make a connection from one terminal to another. Shorting the battery terminals together may cause burns or a fire.



Not cleaning or storing equipment well. Equipment will run more efficiently and last longer if it's cleaned. Always remove dirt, oil or grass before using and storing your equipment. Store equipment in a dry place, avoiding damp or wet environments.

For information on safe fueling, go to https://www.opei.org/programs/ethanolwarning/

For more safety information visit www.opei.org

