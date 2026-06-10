Top El Dorado Hills Luxury REALTOR® Tiegen Boberg Joins Sotheby's International Realty

Award-Winning Broker Associate Expands Luxury Real Estate Services Across El Dorado Hills, Folsom, Granite Bay, and Greater Sacramento

ROSEVILLE, Calif., June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tiegen Boberg, one of the Sacramento region's most accomplished real estate professionals and a recognized leader in the El Dorado Hills luxury real estate market, has joined Nick Sadek Sotheby's International Realty as a Broker Associate, REALTOR®, and Luxury Property Specialist.

Tiegen Boberg, Top Producing Real Estate Agent in El Dorado Hills, CA joins Sotheby's International Realty

The move marks a significant milestone in Boberg's career and reflects his commitment to providing clients with world-class marketing, global exposure, and an elevated real estate experience throughout El Dorado Hills, Folsom, Granite Bay, Roseville, Rocklin, and the Greater Sacramento region.

Licensed since 2014, Boberg has participated in more than 1,500 closed real estate transactions representing over $800 million in combined sales volume. His experience spans first-time homebuyers, relocation clients, investors, move-up buyers, and luxury property sellers, with a growing focus on high-end residential homes throughout Northern California.

Over the past decade, Boberg has established himself as one of the most consistently high-performing agents serving El Dorado Hills and Folsom. He has earned RealTrends Top 1.5% Nationwide recognition for more than five consecutive years, been named a Sacramento Real Producers Top 500 Agent, and ranked among the Top 25 agents in the Sacramento-Tahoe region in 2023, 2024, and 2025.

Known for his service-first approach and strategic marketing expertise, Boberg has built a reputation for helping clients navigate complex transactions while delivering exceptional results. His business is rooted in long-term relationships, local market expertise, and a hospitality-driven philosophy developed through his background in hotel management.

"I've joined Sotheby's International Realty in Roseville, and I couldn't be more energized about what this means for my clients. The Sotheby's brand represents excellence, innovation, and global reach. Combining that platform with my local market expertise allows me to deliver an even higher level of service, exposure, and results for buyers and sellers throughout the Greater Sacramento region."

— Tiegen Boberg, Broker Associate & Luxury Property Specialist

The move comes as luxury housing demand continues to strengthen throughout El Dorado Hills, Serrano, Folsom, Granite Bay, and surrounding foothill communities, attracting buyers from across California and beyond.

As part of Sotheby's International Realty, Boberg's listings will benefit from one of the world's most recognized luxury real estate brands — including international marketing syndication, exclusive media partnerships, global referral opportunities, and exposure through a network spanning more than 80 countries and territories.

"Tiegen has built an outstanding reputation throughout El Dorado Hills, Folsom, and the surrounding communities by consistently putting his clients first and delivering exceptional results. His professionalism, integrity, market knowledge, and dedication to excellence make him a natural fit for our organization. We are excited to welcome him to the Sotheby's family and look forward to supporting the continued growth of his business."

— Nick Sadek, Founder & CEO, Nick Sadek Sotheby's International Realty

Boberg remains highly active throughout premier communities including Serrano, Blackstone, Highland Hills, The Promontory, Kalithea, Empire Ranch, Folsom Ranch, Briggs Ranch, and luxury neighborhoods throughout Granite Bay and Greater Sacramento.

As he begins this next chapter, Boberg remains focused on helping clients make confident real estate decisions while delivering a level of service and marketing designed to maximize every opportunity.

For additional information about luxury real estate in El Dorado Hills, Folsom, Granite Bay, and the Greater Sacramento region, visit www.tiegenboberg.com.

ABOUT TIEGEN BOBERG

Tiegen Boberg is a Broker Associate, REALTOR®, and Luxury Property Specialist serving El Dorado Hills, Folsom, Granite Bay, and Greater Sacramento. Since 2014, he has participated in more than 1,500 closed transactions representing over $800 million in combined sales volume and has been recognized among the RealTrends Top 1.5% of REALTORS® Nationwide for more than five consecutive years.

MEDIA CONTACT

Tiegen Boberg

Broker Associate | REALTOR® | CA DRE# 01964215

Nick Sadek Sotheby's International Realty

9217 Sierra College Blvd, Suite 120 • Roseville, CA 95661

916-747-0773 • [email protected] • www.tiegenboberg.com

SOURCE Tiegen Boberg