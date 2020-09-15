Top ER Doctors Across The Country Converge Virtually Amidst The Pandemic

CHICAGO, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As the pandemic continues to grip the US, the nation's top emergency physicians will gather virtually next month. The American College of Osteopathic Emergency Physicians' (ACOEP) fall virtual conference, Scientific Assembly: ReimaginED, will take place October 11th – 14th. The event will feature some of the greatest minds and biggest names in the emergency medicine field including Dr. Salim Rezaie, Dr. K. Kay Moody, Dr. Jaime Hope and Dr. Steve Aks among others.

The event will be only the second time the group has met virtually in its over 40-year history. But as flu season sets to kick off, and with the pandemic showing no signs of slowing down, the move to a virtual format provides intensely busy physicians flexibility to hone their skills from anywhere in the country.

"Undoubtedly, this fall will we see an increase in not only cases of COVID-19 but also the flu. It is important we as physicians set an example both for our patients as well as the community," says Dr. Chris Colbert, chair of continuing medical education for the ACOEP and Assistant Program Director of the emergency medicine residency program at the University of Illinois at Chicago.

Disaster medicine, risk management and COVID-19 will be among the hot topics of discussion, specifically what doctors have learned since the pandemic began, the rising spread in children and how emergency rooms will handle a "Twindemic," both the flu and COVID combined, in the coming weeks.

"It is a scary time as physicians, we have been fighting this battle on the front lines for months and we are exhausted. But now more than ever it is important for our field to stay on top of the latest medical advancements to give our patients the absolute best outcome," adds Dr. Colbert.

Pandemic or not, physicians are required by law to fulfill their academic requirement of obtaining CME credits annually, and ACOEP is proud to offer ample credits for both MD and DO physicians through dual accreditation. This virtual seminar is open to physicians, residents, and medical students, as well as allied health professionals.

To learn more about ACOEP or to sign up for the 2020 Scientific Assembly: ReimaginED click here.

SOURCE The American College of Osteopathic Emergency Physicians

