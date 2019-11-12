Top European Cities to Visit Before the End of the Year, According to FlightHub and JustFly

MONTREAL, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 2019 is quickly coming to an end, which means it is time to plan your holiday travel before it is too late! In an effort to help, FlightHub and JustFly, two Montreal, Quebec-based online travel agencies, have put together their list of the top European cities to visit before the end of the year. So, pack your bags, grab your passport, and see which European cities are topping the charts as we approach the end of 2019!

Rome, Italy

The ancient city of Rome is a place where rich history is a gift that keeps on giving for those who love to see the world. Featuring some of the most notable landmarks on Earth, Rome is a must-see for anyone with an inclination towards travel. Some landmarks you can't miss include:

The Colosseum

St. Peter's Basilica

The Trevi Fountain

Lastly, The Parthenon

Krakow, Poland

Considered one of the European Union's most beautiful cities, Krakow is a time capsule of history without the same overcrowding you may see in some of Europe's other major attractions. Beginning as a stone age settlement, Krakow has endured it all, including World War II, to remain a look into the past of Poland and European history. Krakow's Old Town, a UNESCO World Heritage Site that served as the country's political heart from 1038 to 1596, is a must-see! Some other places you can't miss in Krakow include:

The Wieliczka Salt Mine

Tatra Mountains

Pieskowa Skala

London, England

From something of a hidden gem, to one of the most recognizable cities on Earth, we'd be remiss to not recommend London on a list of top cities to visit in Europe. London has something for everyone. History buffs can enjoy the Tower of London, sports fans can catch a football match with the local hooligans, and those who prefer urban exploration can take a ride on the famous tube public transit system. One thing you won't find though is peace and quiet, with tens of millions of people visiting the city every year. That combined with a thriving urban population in one of the world's biggest cities means London may not be for the traveler seeking some relaxation. Some famous sites:

Buckingham Palace

The Tower of London

The British Museum

Prague, Czech Republic

Like Krakow, Prague is another ancient city of Europe that despite intense action during World War II retained much of its historical and cultural architecture, making it a must-see for those with a penchant for history! One unique thing to see is the Prague Astronomical Clock. This clock was installed in 1410 and is the oldest operating clock in the world. So, what separates an astronomical clock from a regular clock? An astronomical clock can track, in addition to time of course, the movements of the sun, the moon, zodiacal constellations, and sometimes even the locations of planets. Some other spots to see:

Prague Castle

The Church of Our Lady Before Tyn

Paris, France

Paris goes by many names. The City of Lights, The City of Love. Fact is, it is one of the world's most popular destinations for travelers of all types. Those looking to spend time with their special someone can find numerous romantic-type hideaways to enjoy. Those looking for some historical landmarks will find no shortage with The Notre Dame Cathedral, The Eiffel Tower, and the banks of the Seine River. For those who love museums, Paris is of course home to one of the world's most famous, The Louvre Museum. This museum was established in 1793 and is home to famous pieces like The Mona Lisa and the Venus De Milo among countless others. Some other things to see include:

The Palace at Versailles

Arc de Triomphe

Europe is a hotbed of travelling opportunity and adventure. Whether you choose one of these destinations or one of the many others you can find in Europe, the sky's the limit for travelers of all types when exploring this breathtaking continent.

