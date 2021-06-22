Top Executive from Under Armour Joins CEO Coaching International®

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CEO Coaching International®, the leading firm for coaching growth-focused CEOs and entrepreneurs globally, is pleased to announce Matt Shearer as its newest Partner and Coach.



A highly motivated business leader and brand management executive with over 23 years of experience building teams and driving results on a global scale, Shearer is a culture-driven, non-hierarchal leader, and architect of cross-functional and collaborative organizations. He is a proven Operator & General Manager with extensive experience establishing market start-ups and repositioning and restructuring distressed businesses while scaling growth and driving operational efficiency.



In his 20+ years at global sports equipment company Under Armour, Shearer played a major role in the early stages of Brand and Business Development, with significant focus elevating the brand on an international level. Shearer served as President of Under Armour Canada for nearly two decades. In 2003, he opened and established the brand's Canadian subsidiary, building the cross-functional team and taking it from start-up to over $400M across all channels of distribution (Distributor, Wholesale, Retail, Digital, Licensee).



Shearer pioneered the company's addition of the Americas region, assuming leadership responsibility of subsidiary and distributor markets in Mexico, South America, Australia, and New Zealand, while driving YOY double-digit growth across all markets in the portfolio. He is also responsible for restructuring the brand's regional team and brand position in 25+ markets within Europe. Most recently, in 2015, he was elevated to Senior Vice President of Under Armour's North America Operations, a $3.5 billion region.



"Matt Shearer is a consummate team player who leads on the premise of driving ownership and accountability to foster a winning culture and mindset," said Mark Moses, CEO and Founding Partner of CEO Coaching International. "He truly exemplifies what it means to 'Make Big Happen' and will make an excellent addition to our team of experienced coaches."



Shearer believes that success is driven through strong team culture and says that the community of coaches and clients at CEO Coaching International truly embodies that.



"I'm very excited and proud to be a part of such an accomplished group of entrepreneurs and executives that make up the CEO Coaching International team," Shearer said. "CEO Coaching International has established a proven track record in building top and bottom-line growth with their clients, which outpaces industry standards. As an executive and operator, I have a passion and commitment to cultivating winning teams, driving growth, and delivering results. I look forward to applying this mindset and contributing within the CEO Coaching International landscape of clients."



Shearer's lifelong connection to sport helps to define his transformational leadership style. He played NCAA lacrosse in college and played professionally in both the National Lacrosse League and Major League Lacrosse. He played on the Canadian National Lacrosse Team for 10 years.



Shearer received a degree in Psychology from Loyola University in Maryland and is a member of YPO Maple Leaf (Toronto). He has been happily married to his wife Lizzy since 2005, and they have two children. He enjoys music, staying active, traveling, skiing, golfing, entertaining, and spending a lot of time outdoors.



To schedule a complimentary introduction call with Matt Shearer or another one of the CEO Coaching International coaches, visit



About CEO Coaching International®

CEO Coaching International® works with CEOs and their leadership teams to achieve extraordinary results quarter after quarter, year after year. Known globally for its success in coaching growth-focused entrepreneurs to meaningful exits, CEO Coaching International® has coached more than 800 CEOs and entrepreneurs in more than 40 countries and 50 industries. The coaches at CEO Coaching International® are former CEOs, presidents, or executives who have made big happen. The firm's coaches have led double-digit sales and profit growth in businesses ranging in size from startups to over $1 billion, and many are founders that have led their companies through successful eight and nine-figure exits. Companies working with CEO Coaching International® for three years or more have experienced an average EBITDA CAGR of 30.4% during their time as a client, more than three times the U.S. average and a revenue CAGR of 18.6%, nearly twice the U.S. average. For more information, please visit: https://www.ceocoachinginternational.com



Photo(s):

https://www.prlog.org/12874708



Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE CEO Coaching International