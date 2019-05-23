Top Executives and Private Equity Leaders Gather at McDermott + Bull's 4th Annual CEO/Private Equity Summit

LOS ANGELES, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- McDermott + Bull, the go-to executive search partner to empower change, hosted its 4th Annual CEO/Private Equity Summit at The Luxe Hotel in Bel Air last month. The yearly event brought together top CEOs and private equity executives from throughout Southern California for an evening of deep insights into best practices around working with private equity firms.

Several premier private equity firms attended the summit, including Brentwood Associates, ClearLight Partners, Gores Group, L Squared Capital, Nolan Capital, Oaktree Capital and St. Cloud Capital. Also in attendance were top CEOs from established and emerging companies, including 5.11 Tactical, Adastra Pharmaceuticals, Bal Seal Engineering, Dunn-Edwards Corporation, HUF Worldwide, HydraFacial, Incipio, Kellstrom Defense Aerospace, Pedego and Van Law Food Products.

This year's keynote speaker, Adam Coffey, CEO of CoolSys and author of "The Private Equity Playbook, Management's Guide to Working with Private Equity," is known as having the "Midas touch" with billions of dollars in transactional experience working with multiple private equity firms. He shared his philosophy in working with private equity sponsors and boards to recognize increased bottom line results, which ultimately leads to better financial outcomes for stakeholders.

"Since our first Summit four years ago, this event has evolved into an engaging and educational networking experience. Each year, we are proud of the valuable insight that our speakers provide and the caliber of attendees that they attract," said Chris Bull, Co-Founder & Managing Partner of McDermott + Bull.

The CEO/Private Equity Summit began four years ago with just under 50 executives and has grown to more than 120 in attendance. Previous speakers include Dave Camp, former Chairman of the House Committee on Ways and Means, and Ned Colletti, former General Manager of the Los Angeles Dodgers and Author of "The Big Chair: The Smooth Hops and Bad Bounces from the Inside World of the Acclaimed Los Angeles Dodgers General Manager."

"McDermott + Bull is well-respected in the local business community. Events like this showcase their range and creativity," said Greg Guard, CEO of JWC Environmental.

Sponsors of the event included Price Waterhouse Coopers, Marsh & McLennan Agency, Savills, Commercial Bank of California, Artemis Search Partners and Chief Outsiders.

About McDermott + Bull

McDermott + Bull is leading the way in transforming executive search services worldwide, one relationship at a time. With experienced principals in the United States, Canada, and Europe, McDermott + Bull has become the trusted search advisor for empowering change on behalf of private and public companies, private equity firms, and their operating companies. Known for being thorough and balancing the need for urgency, McDermott + Bull provides personalized solutions to those who value contribution over pedigree. Leveraging deep vertical experience, innovative thinking and proven time-saving methodologies the company challenges the norm and thrives in the recruitment of difficult-to-find, culture critical VP to C-Suite executive talent.

