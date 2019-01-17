Top Executives Launch Blockchain-Powered Video Game Publishing Company

MIAMI, Jan. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Top former executives from Playstation, Take 2/Rockstar and Guitar Hero today announced the creation of Planet Digital Partners Inc. , a video game publisher funded by a Security Token Offering. With the launch of its Rocket Token (RKT™), Planet Digital will democratize game funding for investors, publishers and developers and provide distribution for its portfolio of games - including Cabela's 'The Hunt,' Cooking Mama, and Bass Pro 'The Strike.'

The company's leadership team and board of directors include:

Steve Grossman , CEO: Video game investor and publisher of over 40 games, executive producer of the award-winning Nintendo World Championships.

Video game investor and publisher of over 40 games, executive producer of the award-winning Nintendo World Championships. Chris Deering , Advisor : Former president of Sony PlayStation Europe, credited as one of the main marketers of PlayStation game consoles.

: Former president of Sony PlayStation Europe, credited as one of the main marketers of PlayStation game consoles. Kelly Sumner , Board of directors member: Former CEO of Take-Two/Rockstar, publisher of 'Grand Theft Auto' and former CEO of RedOctane, publisher of the world famous 'Guitar Hero.'

The Planet Digital games will be available on all major platforms including PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Mobile. 2019 launch titles represent a sales history of more than $300 million.

"Security Token Offerings represent a unique path to democratize investment and allow investors to participate in profit on the ground floor compared to public stocks," said Steve Grossman, CEO of Planet Digital. "We're thrilled to bring blockchain to our games and deliver compelling new experiences to gamers that were previously impossible."

The video game industry represents a $135 billion business and is projected to exceed $180 billion globally by 2022 (Newzoo). Blockchain is expected to be one of the biggest disruptors to the gaming space and Planet Digital games take full advantage of blockchain, delivering compelling new experiences to energize gamers.

"We get most excited about working with veteran management teams that are applying blockchain to innovate in their industry," said Alan McGlade, co-founder and COO of seriesOne, a Planet Digital partner and broker. "Planet Digital defines that category."

About Planet Digital's Security Token Offering

Planet Digital's Security Token Offering will be fueled by The ERC-20 Rocket Token™ (RKT), rewarding investors proportionately with the growth of Planet Digital Game Sales. RKT Tokens will be tied to the sale of every game, and as more games are released, token holders will continue to recognize profits from the library of games. RKTs are limited to $38 million at the launch price of $1, with RKT partners receiving 80 percent of net profits until 100 percent recouped, with 40 percent of net profits thereafter and 5 percent of any sequels with no investment obligation.

Potential participants and others interested can learn more at www.planetdigital.io , and visit Planet Digital at the North American Bitcoin Conference at Booth #208, held January 16-18 in Miami, Fla.

About Planet Digital Partners

Planet Digital Partners (PDP) is a collective of video game management, development studios, distribution and marketing executives that develops, manufactures, and markets video games. Founders include the former PlayStation Europe President, the founder of Take 2/Grand Theft Auto, the former CEO of Guitar Hero and studios like Saber Interactive - developers of Halo, Quake, and NBA Playgrounds. For more information, go to: www.planetdigital.io .

About seriesOne

seriesOne is a leading blockchain based FinTech company formed by industry veterans with decades of expertise across technology, investment banking, venture capital, and financial compliance. The firm enables security token offerings by providing strategic counsel, regulatory compliance, fundraising infrastructure and access to a proprietary network of investors worldwide. All seriesOne services are conducted under US Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") exemptions, enabling companies to register, market, and escrow fundraising initiatives. Learn more at seriesOne.com .

