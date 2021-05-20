Top Expert To Lead New Technology Opportunity Ventures At NYU Langone Health

NEW YORK, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NYU Langone Health today announced the appointment of nationally renowned biotech and technology innovation expert Marc Sedam as its new vice president for Technology Opportunity Ventures. He and his team will take over functions overseen by the former Office for Industrial Liaison, created to promote the commercial development of innovations developed at NYU Langone Health, NYU, and NYU Tandon School of Engineering and to facilitate research collaborations between NYU researchers and industry partners.

Sedam brings over 25 years of experience in the commercialization of technology, including serving as chief operating officer for a biotech firm, and leading technology transfer in an academic setting. His expertise includes oversight of hundreds of intellectual property collaborations and over 50 startup companies, including two as a founding member. He also currently serves as the life sciences advisor to Ferocity Capital, an early-stage deep technology venture capitalist fund, and is the Immediate Past Chair of AUTM until March 2022.

"Marc comes to NYU Langone with an extensive background in intellectual asset management, licensing, and start-up formation," said Daniel J. Widawsky, executive vice president and vice dean, chief financial officer. "We are pleased to have Marc join our team to transform Technology Opportunity Ventures into a center of excellence in entrepreneurship and research investment."

Most recently, Sedam served as Vice Provost for Innovation and New Ventures at the University of New Hampshire (UNH), where he served as the founding Director of the Peter T. Paul Center for Entrepreneurship at UNH. Prior to UNH, Marc was the chief operating officer of Qualyst, a University of North Carolina (UNC)-Chapel Hill venture recognized as a leader in the study of drug transport. He also was associate director for Life Sciences for UNC-Chapel Hill's technology transfer office, where he helped UNC become the #2 university in start-up formation in 2001. He began his career as a research chemist at National Starch and Chemical Company. Sedam holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Biochemistry from UNH, and an MBA, with a focus on entrepreneurship and new ventures, from the Kenan-Flagler Business School (UNC-Chapel Hill).

