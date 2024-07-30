Top Extracts Announces Kratom Advocacy & Awareness for Safe & Beneficial Products

CHICAGO, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Top Extracts, a premium manufacturer of Kratom, Kava, Kanna, and other botanical products, proudly announces its dedication to Kratom advocacy and awareness to ensure safe and beneficial use.

Kratom is indigenous to Southeast Asia and has gained popularity globally for its therapeutic potential. Most people report elevated energy levels, enhanced mood, and mental clarity upon using it. At the same time, others feel deeply relaxed and calm after consuming a specific Kratom serving size. That is because Kratom has different strains with unique effects. Yellow Kratom has been the most talked about recently.

The Kratom industry has grown remarkably in the last decade, but poor marketing, profit-driven vendors, and spice products are dragging down this impressive botanical reputation.

The media report stories of Kratom abuse, overdose, or poisoning without enough evidence and testimonies. But in reality, most victims experience these adverse side effects because of combining Kratom with other drugs or using untested, adulterated products from dishonest suppliers.

These scenarios attracted the attention of government bodies, including the DEA and FDA, which nearly led to kratom bans. Luckily, the huge contribution of Kratom advocates and enthusiasts quickly overturned it.

One of the greatest developments in the Kratom industry is the Kratom Consumer Protection Act (KCPA). The bill regulates production, labeling, and distribution of Kratom-infused products in the United States for consumer safety. So, any vendor caught in the wrongdoings, like making medical claims or selling unsafe Kratom products, will be held accountable.

Top Extracts Success in Kratom Advocacy

Top Extracts advocacy efforts are focused on promoting awareness (in terms of Kratom regulations and quality control), fostering understanding, and supporting responsible consumption. Among major Top Extracts achievements are shaping Naperville, IL Kratom laws – it led to age limits of 21 for Kratom products in Naperville.

"Following local and federal laws when selling Kratom will ensure consumer safety," said James Sourek, Founder and CEO of Top Extracts. "Proper product labeling and packaging is paramount, and when you buy from a legit vendor, you will genuinely receive the stuff on the label as expected."

As a Yellow Vein Kratom consumer, you only need to speak up and never be shy or hesitant. It is imperative to comment on social media and news articles as well as spread the word about why you use Kratom and how it has improved your life in government meetings.

Top Extract's mission is to offer people natural herbal remedies and help them become advocates who will bring change to their communities.

