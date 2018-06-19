Top Faculty Members Recognized at SDSU's Fowler College of Business

SDSU management professor, Dr. Amy Randel, was selected for the Fowler College Research Excellence Award based on her research focusing on diversity/inclusion, teams and creativity within organizations. Her research has been published in some of the top academic journals in the country and she was lauded for working with a diverse cross-section of faculty researchers.

A faculty member in the management information systems department, Dr. Robert Judge, received the Allan Bailey Service Award for Lecturers based on his involvement in the "Everyone Can Code" (ECC) pilot program and the Fowler College of Business Honors program. ECC is a joint effort with Apple and other universities to develop materials and curriculum to expose college students programming and app development within the context of business education.

Accounting professor, Dr. Steven Gill, was awarded the Allan Bailey Service Award for Tenured Faculty in recognition of his exceptional service to the college for the past five years. "No matter the time or reason asked, Dr. Gill steps up every time," said Dr. Damon Fleming, director of SDSU's Charles W. Lamden School of Accountancy.

"A college can only reach their aspirational goals through the extraordinary efforts of its faculty," said Dr. Lance Nail, dean of the Fowler College of Business. "These faculty members have shown their willingness to go way above and beyond their standard duties to achieve excellence in their service, research and academic pursuits."

About the Fowler College of Business

With over 5,000 students, the Fowler College of Business at San Diego State University is one of the largest business schools in the U.S. For over 60 years, the college has produced some of the most successful and influential business leaders in the world. For more information, visit business.sdsu.edu.

