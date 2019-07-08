Top fast moving consumer goods brands returned to organic volume growth whilst posting record profitability in 2018

- Profitability of the top Global 50 FMCGs reached 18.2% in 2018, the highest level since the Global 50 began in 2002

- Organic growth increased by 3.2% year on year, demonstrating a remarkable comeback since the financial crisis

- M&A deal value fell 48% from 2017, decreasing by $70bn as no megadeals matched the 2017 BAT deal, but deal volumes remained high at 55 versus the record high of 60 in 2017

- Chinese spirits producer Kweichow Moutai entered the Global 50 leader board for the first time, knocking out Brazil Foods Nestlé; while Procter & Gamble and PepsiCo retained their podium positions

- 2018's star players that outperformed their peers are Coca Cola, Estée Lauder, Yili, Kweichow Moutai and Shiseido

NEW YORK, July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FMCG giants are starting to see the benefits of their efficiency drive as profitability of the top 50 FMCGs has reached an all-time high at 18.2% in 2018, revealed the annual OC&C Global 50. This is the highest level since the Global 50 began in 2002 and marks a return to levels pre the financial crisis in 2008.   

More impressively the strength of FMCG brands is further demonstrated in their improving organic growth, which increased to 3.2% up from 2.6% in 2017. The majority of that progress is now coming from volume growth, accounting for 1.8% points of growth, up from only 0.6% in 2017, with1.4% points from price/mix.

Now in its 17th year, OC&C Global 50, produced by OC&C Strategy Consultants, examines the financial performance of the world's largest consumer goods companies. It is the industry authority on the statistics and big themes that drive the FMCG sector.

Will Hayllar, UK Managing Partner at OC&C Strategy Consultants, comments: "Despite the lack of blockbuster acquisitions in 2018, it was a very strong year for the Global 50 as prior M&A activity began to bear fruit. In the years before, the Global 50 were snapping up companies that cater to new and fast-growing consumer trends, such as the shift towards wellness, and consumers' seemingly never-ending love affair with coffee. These acquisitions are beginning to pay off, resulting in a return to organic volume growth and record profit margins."

OC&C identified two phenomena driving profit levels: premiumisation and efficient management of operating costs. There has been a continued and increasing consumer demand for all things luxury. Coffee is an excellent example of this. Instant coffees have been usurped by the single origin expresso from the coffee machine. This has allowed producers to charge a significant premium for capsules and drive up profits.

As for cost efficiency, total operating costs were down 0.2% points compared to 2017. This was in part due to synergies from previous M&A consolidation being realised as well as ongoing efficiency drives.

Will Hayllar, UK Managing Partner at OC&C Strategy Consultants, comments: "For FMCG brands to continue to drive growth, staying one step ahead of consumer trends is vital. Adapting brand strategy to meet the ever-changing consumer needs and investing early in emerging sectors will continue to drive organic growth and profit in the market.

"Our research has identified five stand out FMCG businesses: Coca Cola, Estée Lauder, Yili, Kweichow Moutai and Shiseido that have outperformed their peers this year. All five are united in having identified fast growing consumer markets and acted to serve them. Cola Cola and Yili won the health-conscious crowds, Estée Lauder and Shiseido won over online millennials, and Kweichow Moutai quenched the Chinese thirst for premium spirits."

Deal activity in 2018 was driven by the continued desire to shift portfolios towards fast growth areas and strengthen existing positions. However, in the absence of mega deals, M&A value fell 48% from 2017 to USD 75bn, though the number of deals remained relatively high (55 vs 60 in 2017).

A full leader board of the Global 50 can be found below.

2018 ranking of the Global 50 (1 of 2)

Rank

Change 2018/17

Company

Country 

Grocery Sales

In million US$ in 
20181

% Change in Local
Currency Sales '18 vs '172

1

-

NESTLÉ AG

Switzerland

$93,400

2.10%

2

-

PROCTER & GAMBLE

US

$66,335

2.80%

3

-

PEPSICO

US

$64,661

1.80%

4

-

UNILEVER

UK/Netherlands

$60,120

-5.10%

5

-

AB INBEV

Belgium

$54,619

-3.20%

6

-

JBS 

Brazil

$49,044

12.40%

7

-

TYSON FOODS

US

$40,052

4.70%

8

+6

BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO P.L.C

UK

$32,656

25.20%

9

-1

COCA-COLA COMPANY

US

$31,856

-10.00%

10

-

L'ORÉAL

France

$31,766

3.50%

11

-2

PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL

US

$29,625

3.10%

12

-1

DANONE

France

$29,070

-0.60%

13

+2

HEINEKEN HOLDING

Netherlands

$26,499

4.00%

14

-2

KRAFT HEINZ

US

$26,259

0.70%

15

-2

MONDELEZ

US

$25,938

0.20%

16

-

ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND

US

$24,831

10.90%

17

-

WH GROUP

China

$21,283

-0.10%

18

+1

SUNTORY

Japan

$20,383

4.30%

19

-1

ALTRIA GROUP

US

$19,513

0.50%

20

+2

JAPAN TOBACCO

Japan

$18,974

3.30%

21

-

ASAHI BREWERIES

Japan

$18,765

1.60%

22

-2

KIMBERLY CLARK

US

$18,434

0.70%

23

+3

RECKITT BENCKISER

UK

$16,796

10.00%

24

+1

DIAGEO

UK

$16,148

0.90%

25

-2

GENERAL MILLS

US

$15,740

0.80%














1.Sales exclude excise duty payment


2.Percentage change exclude excise duty payment


Source: Annual reports, 10K

2018 ranking of the Global 50 (2 of 2)

Rank

Change 2018/17

Company

Country 

Grocery Sales

In million US$ in
20181

% Change in Local
Currency Sales '18 vs '172

26

-2

COLGATE PALMOLIVE

US

$15,544

0.60%

27

+1

GRUPO BIMBO

Mexico

$14,993

7.80%

28

-1

JOHNSON & JOHNSON

US

$13,853

1.80%

29

+1

ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES 

US

$13,616

15.80%

30

-1

ESSITY

Sweden

$13,614

8.40%

31

+1

LVMH

France

$13,249

5.60%

32

-1

KELLOGG COMPANY

US

$12,312

6.00%

33

-

HENKEL

Germany

$12,228

-1.40%

34

+9

YILI GROUP

China

$11,891

17.80%

35

+1

KIRIN BREWERIES

Japan

$11,748

5.70%

36

-2

ROYAL FRIESLANDCAMPINA 

Netherlands

$11,563

-4.10%

37

+1

NIPPON MEAT PACKERS

Japan

$11,494

5.60%

38

-1

KAO

Japan

$10,824

-1.70%

39

+2

BUNGE LIMITED         

Bermuda

$10,820

12.80%

40

-5

MOLSON COORS BREWING COMPANY

US

$10,770

-2.10%

41

-2

PERNOD RICARD SA         

France

$10,598

-0.30%

42

+4

MENGNIU DAIRY

China

$10,420

14.70%

43

-3

IMPERIAL TOBACCO

UK

$10,347

-0.80%

44

-2

ARLA FOODS A.M.B.A         

Denmark

$10,301

-1.10%

45

-

CARLSBERG

Denmark

$9,891

3.00%

46

+12

KWEICHOW MOUTAI

China

$9,813

25.40%

47

+2

SHISEIDO

Japan

$9,657

9.20%

48

-4

HORMEL FOODS

US

$9,546

4.10%

49

+1

TINGYI

China

$9,064

3.00%

50

-2

YAMAZAKI BAKING

Japan

$8,973

0.90%







1.Sales exclude excise duty payment


2.Percentage change exclude excise duty payment


Source: Annual reports, 10K

Notes to Editors

ABOUT OC&C GLOBAL 50

The Global 50 is OC&C Strategy Consultants annual snapshot of the world's largest 50 FMCG businesses. Now in its 17th year, it is the industry authority on the statistics and big themes that drive the sector. Information is taken from the latest annual report of each business. Turnover is stated in US dollars but growth rates quoted are those in the local currency in which each company reports.

OC&C STRATEGY CONSULTANTS

Founded in 1987, OC&C is a leading global strategy consulting firm that brings clear thinking to the most complex issues facing today's management teams. OC&C's client roster includes some of the world's most respected companies throughout the retail, consumer goods, leisure, media, communications and technology, industrial products and services and private equity sectors.

For more information about OC&C Strategy Consultants, please visit http://www.occstrategy.com

SOURCE OC&C Strategy Consultants

