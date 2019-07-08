Top fast moving consumer goods brands returned to organic volume growth whilst posting record profitability in 2018

NEW YORK, July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FMCG giants are starting to see the benefits of their efficiency drive as profitability of the top 50 FMCGs has reached an all-time high at 18.2% in 2018, revealed the annual OC&C Global 50. This is the highest level since the Global 50 began in 2002 and marks a return to levels pre the financial crisis in 2008.

More impressively the strength of FMCG brands is further demonstrated in their improving organic growth, which increased to 3.2% up from 2.6% in 2017. The majority of that progress is now coming from volume growth, accounting for 1.8% points of growth, up from only 0.6% in 2017, with1.4% points from price/mix.

Now in its 17th year, OC&C Global 50, produced by OC&C Strategy Consultants, examines the financial performance of the world's largest consumer goods companies. It is the industry authority on the statistics and big themes that drive the FMCG sector.

Will Hayllar, UK Managing Partner at OC&C Strategy Consultants, comments: "Despite the lack of blockbuster acquisitions in 2018, it was a very strong year for the Global 50 as prior M&A activity began to bear fruit. In the years before, the Global 50 were snapping up companies that cater to new and fast-growing consumer trends, such as the shift towards wellness, and consumers' seemingly never-ending love affair with coffee. These acquisitions are beginning to pay off, resulting in a return to organic volume growth and record profit margins."

OC&C identified two phenomena driving profit levels: premiumisation and efficient management of operating costs. There has been a continued and increasing consumer demand for all things luxury. Coffee is an excellent example of this. Instant coffees have been usurped by the single origin expresso from the coffee machine. This has allowed producers to charge a significant premium for capsules and drive up profits.

As for cost efficiency, total operating costs were down 0.2% points compared to 2017. This was in part due to synergies from previous M&A consolidation being realised as well as ongoing efficiency drives.

Will Hayllar, UK Managing Partner at OC&C Strategy Consultants, comments: "For FMCG brands to continue to drive growth, staying one step ahead of consumer trends is vital. Adapting brand strategy to meet the ever-changing consumer needs and investing early in emerging sectors will continue to drive organic growth and profit in the market.

"Our research has identified five stand out FMCG businesses: Coca Cola, Estée Lauder, Yili, Kweichow Moutai and Shiseido that have outperformed their peers this year. All five are united in having identified fast growing consumer markets and acted to serve them. Cola Cola and Yili won the health-conscious crowds, Estée Lauder and Shiseido won over online millennials, and Kweichow Moutai quenched the Chinese thirst for premium spirits."

Deal activity in 2018 was driven by the continued desire to shift portfolios towards fast growth areas and strengthen existing positions. However, in the absence of mega deals, M&A value fell 48% from 2017 to USD 75bn, though the number of deals remained relatively high (55 vs 60 in 2017).

A full leader board of the Global 50 can be found below.

2018 ranking of the Global 50 (1 of 2)

Rank Change 2018/17 Company Country Grocery Sales In million US$ in

20181 % Change in Local

Currency Sales '18 vs '172 1 → - NESTLÉ AG Switzerland $93,400 2.10% 2 → - PROCTER & GAMBLE US $66,335 2.80% 3 → - PEPSICO US $64,661 1.80% 4 → - UNILEVER UK/Netherlands $60,120 -5.10% 5 → - AB INBEV Belgium $54,619 -3.20% 6 → - JBS Brazil $49,044 12.40% 7 → - TYSON FOODS US $40,052 4.70% 8 ↑ +6 BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO P.L.C UK $32,656 25.20% 9 ↓ -1 COCA-COLA COMPANY US $31,856 -10.00% 10 → - L'ORÉAL France $31,766 3.50% 11 ↓ -2 PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL US $29,625 3.10% 12 ↓ -1 DANONE France $29,070 -0.60% 13 ↑ +2 HEINEKEN HOLDING Netherlands $26,499 4.00% 14 ↓ -2 KRAFT HEINZ US $26,259 0.70% 15 ↓ -2 MONDELEZ US $25,938 0.20% 16 → - ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND US $24,831 10.90% 17 → - WH GROUP China $21,283 -0.10% 18 ↑ +1 SUNTORY Japan $20,383 4.30% 19 ↓ -1 ALTRIA GROUP US $19,513 0.50% 20 ↑ +2 JAPAN TOBACCO Japan $18,974 3.30% 21 → - ASAHI BREWERIES Japan $18,765 1.60% 22 ↓ -2 KIMBERLY CLARK US $18,434 0.70% 23 ↑ +3 RECKITT BENCKISER UK $16,796 10.00% 24 ↑ +1 DIAGEO UK $16,148 0.90% 25 ↓ -2 GENERAL MILLS US $15,740 0.80%



























1.Sales exclude excise duty payment





2.Percentage change exclude excise duty payment





Source: Annual reports, 10K

2018 ranking of the Global 50 (2 of 2)

Rank Change 2018/17 Company Country Grocery Sales In million US$ in

20181 % Change in Local

Currency Sales '18 vs '172 26 ↓ -2 COLGATE PALMOLIVE US $15,544 0.60% 27 ↑ +1 GRUPO BIMBO Mexico $14,993 7.80% 28 ↓ -1 JOHNSON & JOHNSON US $13,853 1.80% 29 ↑ +1 ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES US $13,616 15.80% 30 ↓ -1 ESSITY Sweden $13,614 8.40% 31 ↑ +1 LVMH France $13,249 5.60% 32 ↓ -1 KELLOGG COMPANY US $12,312 6.00% 33 → - HENKEL Germany $12,228 -1.40% 34 ↑ +9 YILI GROUP China $11,891 17.80% 35 ↑ +1 KIRIN BREWERIES Japan $11,748 5.70% 36 ↓ -2 ROYAL FRIESLANDCAMPINA Netherlands $11,563 -4.10% 37 ↑ +1 NIPPON MEAT PACKERS Japan $11,494 5.60% 38 ↓ -1 KAO Japan $10,824 -1.70% 39 ↑ +2 BUNGE LIMITED Bermuda $10,820 12.80% 40 ↓ -5 MOLSON COORS BREWING COMPANY US $10,770 -2.10% 41 ↓ -2 PERNOD RICARD SA France $10,598 -0.30% 42 ↑ +4 MENGNIU DAIRY China $10,420 14.70% 43 ↓ -3 IMPERIAL TOBACCO UK $10,347 -0.80% 44 ↓ -2 ARLA FOODS A.M.B.A Denmark $10,301 -1.10% 45 → - CARLSBERG Denmark $9,891 3.00% 46 ↑ +12 KWEICHOW MOUTAI China $9,813 25.40% 47 ↑ +2 SHISEIDO Japan $9,657 9.20% 48 ↓ -4 HORMEL FOODS US $9,546 4.10% 49 ↑ +1 TINGYI China $9,064 3.00% 50 ↓ -2 YAMAZAKI BAKING Japan $8,973 0.90%













1.Sales exclude excise duty payment





2.Percentage change exclude excise duty payment





Source: Annual reports, 10K

