Top Federal Cyber Leaders to be Honored at GovCIO Media & Research's CyberScape Summit

26 Jan, 2024, 08:00 ET
FAIRFAX, Va., Jan. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GovCIO Media & Research, a leading federal technology media company, announced the finalists for its CyberScape Flywheel Awards – an awards program established to recognize federal leaders in cybersecurity. The winners will be announced March 7 at the CyberScape Summit in Reston, Va.
"The finalists nominated for the Flywheel Awards embody what it means to be a transformer in federal IT," said Michael Hoffman, President, GovCIO Media & Research. "The awards at the CyberScape Summit will recognize the innovative and impactful cybersecurity accomplishments and leadership."
The CyberScape Flywheel Award Finalists include:
- Cyber Defender
- Conrad Bovell, Branch Chief, Cybersecurity Advisory and Strategy, OIS, HHS
- Rick Lichtenfels, Cyber Hygiene Portfolio Lead, Vulnerability Management Assessments, CISA
- Amber Pearson, Deputy CISO and Executive Director of Information Security Policy and Strategy, VA
- Cyber Leader
- Anil Chaudhry, Associate Administrator, Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA), DOT
- Vincent Sritapan, Service Innovation Section Chief, CISA
- Nicole Willis, Deputy CIO, NARA
- CISO of the Year
- Christopher Adams, Departmental Offices CISO, Treasury
- Donna Bennett, CISO, Department of State
- Aaron Bishop, CISO, Department of the Air Force
- Cybersecurity Rising Star
- Alaina Clark, Assistant Director for Stakeholder Engagement, CISA
- Danielle Rowell, Chief of Cyber Engineering, OPM
- Brittney Wright, U.S. Digital Corps Fellow at NIH
- Zero Trust Advocate
- Wayne Rodgers, Zero Trust Lead, Department of Education
- Elizabeth Schweinsberg, Sr. Technical Advisor, CMS
- Jeff Spaeth, Deputy CISO and Executive Director of Information Security Operations, VA
