Top Federal Cyber Leaders to be Honored at GovCIO Media & Research's CyberScape Summit

FAIRFAX, Va., Jan. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GovCIO Media & Research, a leading federal technology media company, announced the finalists for its CyberScape Flywheel Awards – an awards program established to recognize federal leaders in cybersecurity. The winners will be announced March 7 at the CyberScape Summit in Reston, Va.

"The finalists nominated for the Flywheel Awards embody what it means to be a transformer in federal IT," said Michael Hoffman, President, GovCIO Media & Research. "The awards at the CyberScape Summit will recognize the innovative and impactful cybersecurity accomplishments and leadership."

The CyberScape Flywheel Award Finalists include:

Cyber Defender

Conrad Bovell , Branch Chief, Cybersecurity Advisory and Strategy, OIS, HHS

Rick Lichtenfels , Cyber Hygiene Portfolio Lead, Vulnerability Management Assessments, CISA

Amber Pearson , Deputy CISO and Executive Director of Information Security Policy and Strategy, VA

Anil Chaudhry, Associate Administrator, Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA), DOT



Vincent Sritapan, Service Innovation Section Chief, CISA



Nicole Willis , Deputy CIO, NARA

Christopher Adams , Departmental Offices CISO, Treasury

Donna Bennett , CISO, Department of State

Aaron Bishop , CISO, Department of the Air Force

Alaina Clark , Assistant Director for Stakeholder Engagement, CISA

Danielle Rowell , Chief of Cyber Engineering, OPM

Brittney Wright , U.S. Digital Corps Fellow at NIH

Wayne Rodgers , Zero Trust Lead, Department of Education

Elizabeth Schweinsberg, Sr. Technical Advisor, CMS

Jeff Spaeth , Deputy CISO and Executive Director of Information Security Operations, VA

Visit GovCIO Media & Research's CyberScape Summit event page to view the full event agenda, speaker lineup and register for this must-attend annual event.

