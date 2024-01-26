Top Federal Cyber Leaders to be Honored at GovCIO Media & Research's CyberScape Summit

GovCIO

FAIRFAX, Va., Jan. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GovCIO Media & Research, a leading federal technology media company, announced the finalists for its CyberScape Flywheel Awards – an awards program established to recognize federal leaders in cybersecurity. The winners will be announced March 7 at the CyberScape Summit in Reston, Va.

"The finalists nominated for the Flywheel Awards embody what it means to be a transformer in federal IT," said Michael Hoffman, President, GovCIO Media & Research. "The awards at the CyberScape Summit will recognize the innovative and impactful cybersecurity accomplishments and leadership."

The CyberScape Flywheel Award Finalists include:

  • Cyber Defender
    • Conrad Bovell, Branch Chief, Cybersecurity Advisory and Strategy, OIS, HHS
    • Rick Lichtenfels, Cyber Hygiene Portfolio Lead, Vulnerability Management Assessments, CISA
    • Amber Pearson, Deputy CISO and Executive Director of Information Security Policy and Strategy, VA
  • Cyber Leader 
    • Anil Chaudhry, Associate Administrator, Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA), DOT
    • Vincent Sritapan, Service Innovation Section Chief, CISA
    • Nicole Willis, Deputy CIO, NARA
  • CISO of the Year
    • Christopher Adams, Departmental Offices CISO, Treasury
    • Donna Bennett, CISO, Department of State
    • Aaron Bishop, CISO, Department of the Air Force
  • Cybersecurity Rising Star 
    • Alaina Clark, Assistant Director for Stakeholder Engagement, CISA
    • Danielle Rowell, Chief of Cyber Engineering, OPM
    • Brittney Wright, U.S. Digital Corps Fellow at NIH
  • Zero Trust Advocate
    • Wayne Rodgers, Zero Trust Lead, Department of Education
    • Elizabeth Schweinsberg, Sr. Technical Advisor, CMS
    • Jeff Spaeth, Deputy CISO and Executive Director of Information Security Operations, VA

Visit GovCIO Media & Research's CyberScape Summit event page to view the full event agenda, speaker lineup and register for this must-attend annual event. 

About GovCIO Media & Research 

GovCIO Media & Research, an independent media company owned by GovCIO, provides insights and analysis on federal IT innovation and is the leading industry solutions resource. Our team utilizes a multi-platform approach to today's most pressing issues through video, podcasts, events, articles and special reports that keep federal IT decision-makers informed on technology's impact on government. 

Visit www.govciomedia.com/ for more information. 

GovCIO Opens New Jersey Office Near VA's Technology Acquisition Center

GovCIO Named to Newsweek's America's Greatest Workplaces 2024 for Diversity

News Releases in Similar Topics

