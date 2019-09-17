Top Female Humanitarian Leaders Honored As World Of Children Announces 2019 Award Winners

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- World of Children ®, a global recognition and funding organization for individuals exclusively serving the needs of vulnerable children, announced today its 2019 Honorees. For the first time in the organization's 22-year history, top honors in all five award categories will be awarded to female humanitarian leaders. The annual Awards Ceremony & Benefit will be held on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 583 Park Avenue in New York City to recognize these female heroes who have dramatically improved the lives of children around the world.

Selected for their outstanding global philanthropic efforts from a group of nearly 1,500 applicants, World of Children's 2019 Honorees lead high-impact programs for vulnerable children in six different countries across four continents. Collectively, they have served more than 62,000 children in each of their respective fields and boast a total of 68 years of combined nonprofit leadership experience.

"Each of these women are survivors in their own right. They have conquered tragedies, abuse and illnesses and have created systemic, sustainable changes within their communities. In addition, they have become well-respected leaders in countries where women are often pushed aside and overlooked," said World of Children Co-Founder Harry Leibowitz. "Children need someone to fight for their futures. These five women are doing just that in poignant ways, and we are proud to celebrate their incredible achievements and showcase their accomplishments."

World of Children's 2019 Honorees include:

2019 World of Children Education Award : Frederique Kallen , founder of Mama Alice , a sustainable social enterprise in Ayacucho, Peru that provides free education and vocational training for children who are victims of neglect, domestic violence, alcoholism, and sexual abuse.

: , founder of , a sustainable social enterprise in Ayacucho, that provides free education and vocational training for children who are victims of neglect, domestic violence, alcoholism, and sexual abuse. 2019 World of Children Health Award : Paige Stringer , founder of Global Foundation for Children with Hearing Loss , an organization based in Vietnam and Mongolia that provides children ages 0-6 who are deaf or hard of hearing with access to early identification and intervention during the most critical years of neurological development—the same support Paige received when she was 11 months old after doctors discovered she was born with a profound hearing loss.

: founder of , an organization based in and that provides children ages 0-6 who are deaf or hard of hearing with access to early identification and intervention during the most critical years of neurological development—the same support Paige received when she was 11 months old after doctors discovered she was born with a profound hearing loss. 2019 Humanitarian Award : Thérèse Ilunga , founder of BUMI, a nonprofit organization based in the Democratic Republic of the Congo , where amidst the deadly violence, insurgence, poverty and corruption of her home country, Thérèse is providing orphans and street children with adaptive care to transform their lives so they can become accomplished citizens who will carry a message of future peace and hope.

, founder of a nonprofit organization based in the , where amidst the deadly violence, insurgence, poverty and corruption of her home country, Thérèse is providing orphans and street children with adaptive care to transform their lives so they can become accomplished citizens who will carry a message of future peace and hope. 2019 Protection Award: Brisa De Angulo , founder of A Breeze of Hope , is a childhood sexual abuse survivor who used her pain and suffering to create a paradigm shift in the way Bolivian society interacts with children to prevent future acts of violence. The organization provides comprehensive legal, social, and psychological assistance to child and adolescent victims.

, founder of , is a childhood sexual abuse survivor who used her pain and suffering to create a paradigm shift in the way Bolivian society interacts with children to prevent future acts of violence. The organization provides comprehensive legal, social, and psychological assistance to child and adolescent victims. 2019 Youth Award: Grace Callwood , founder of The We Cancerve Movement , a nonprofit organization she started the same year she was diagnosed with stage 4 non-Hodgkin's lymphoma at the age of seven to create giving opportunities that bring happiness and hope to sick, homeless and foster children in Maryland .

World of Children receives thousands of nominations from around the world every year and uses a uniquely rigorous vetting process to select Honorees, including extensive on-site investigations and an independent audit of each finalist. Recognized by the media as the "Nobel Prize for Child Advocates," Honorees receive educational, capacity building, marketing and public relations support in addition to a multi-year grant provided to their organization.

ABOUT WORLD OF CHILDREN

Since 1998, World of Children has dedicated more than $14 million to help fund high-impact programs founded by social entrepreneurs who have created sustainable platforms for commitment, action and dedication to serve the needs of the world's most vulnerable children. The organization has recognized nearly 130 Honorees working in the United States and 70 other countries, each of them focused on addressing the world's most pressing issues affecting children such as poverty, hunger, health, human rights, safety and education. For more information, visit worldofchildren.org , or join the community on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

