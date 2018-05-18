Top Fertility Group, Spring Fertility, To Open In Oakland; Expanding Services Throughout The Bay Area

Spring will bring a broad array of services to the East Bay, offering convenient access to state-of-the-art fertility treatment options, including egg freezing, IVF and IUI monitoring, semen analyses, and intrauterine insemination.

Spring Co-Founder Dr. Peter Klatsky stated, "We saw a big opportunity in Oakland, and that inspired us to open our newest location. We look forward to expanding Spring's innovative and unique care to the East Bay community and partnering with even more clients to achieve their dream of building a family."

The move to the East Bay is an important part of Spring's expansion plans, and the company invested substantially in the build-out of a 5,000 square foot center, while making it a priority to hire local building and design firms.

Dr. Debra Minjarez will lead the new East Bay practice and will be seeing patients at the new location. Dr. Minjarez holds Board Certification in both Obstetrics and Gynecology, and Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility. She is also Director of Spring Fertility's Recurrent Pregnancy Loss Program. Dr. Minjarez joined Spring Fertility in December of 2017 and is an award-winning innovator, educator and leader in fertility care. A graduate of Stanford School of Medicine, she most notably served for 15 years as Medical Director of the Colorado Center for Reproductive Medicine (CCRM) in Denver, as well as Director of Reproductive Endocrinology for Kaiser Oakland.

Dr. Minjarez starts seeing patients on May 21st. "I couldn't be more excited and thrilled to launch our Oakland practice. I joined Spring with the intention of continuing to provide patients with the absolute best chance of creating a family. Our Spring team is so passionate and dedicated, it's an honor to lead them and begin our individualized treatment care in the East Bay."

Spring opened in 2016 and became the fastest-growing fertility center in the country by achieving superior lab results and high satisfaction scores from patients. In addition to their dedication to high-quality fertility care and results, Spring prioritizes access to world-class fertility and family planning care through programs like their no down payment, no interest payment plans on egg freezing.

Dr. Minjarez noted, "It's important to be innovative not only in our state-of-the-art lab and clinical protocols. But just as important is being innovative in creating the best patient experience possible. If someone dreams of having a family, we want to partner with them."

Located at 80 Grand Ave, Oakland, CA 94612, patients may now schedule appointments by calling 415-964-5618 or hello@springfertility.com. Spring Fertility's other two locations include San Francisco headquarters at 1 Daniel Burnham Court, San Francisco, CA 94109 and a Silicon Valley location at 570 Price Avenue, Redwood City, CA 94063.

About Spring Fertility

Spring Fertility was founded by leading physicians with the goal of redefining the reproductive and fertility patient experience to improve comfort, communication and care while advancing scientific excellence. It has the most advanced diagnostic, surgical, and medical equipment, and every space is used intentionally to maximize patient outcomes with a state-of-the-art laboratory that offers both fertility preservation (egg, sperm, embryo, and testicular and ovarian tissue freezing) and fertility treatments (IVF, genetic testing, advanced reproductive surgery). Peter Klatsky, MD, MPH and Nam D. Tran, MD, PhD, Co-Founders, are both award-winning, dual board-certified physicians with Board Certification in both Obstetrics and Gynecology and Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility. Dr. Debra Minjarez, an award-winning leader in Reproductive Medicine for over 17 years, joined Spring in 2017, and is dual-board certified in Obstetrics and Gynecology and Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility. Spring Fertility is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

