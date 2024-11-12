Top Financial Planner Joins Top Performing, Fast-Growing Wealth Management Firm

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wealth|KC today announced that financial advisor Lucas Fender, CRPC®, CRPS®, has joined their fast-growing practice. Wealth|KC now employs a team of 4 wealth advisors and 3 support staff, who have been offering financial planning to individuals, high-net-worth investors, and businesses for over six years across 2 locations in Kansas City and Overland Park.

With over nine years at Edward Jones where he specialized in financial planning and investment management, Lucas brings a wealth of experience and a commitment to building long-lasting client relationships based on trust and integrity. Lucas managed approximately $120 million in client assets and is joined by his Client Support Specialist, Mallory Hartwick. Lucas maintains professional designations, including Chartered Retirement Planning Counselor℠(CRPC®) and Chartered Retirement Plans Specialist℠(CRPS®), and currently serves as President of the Johnson County Society for Human Resource Management.

"We evaluated several firms and the Wealth|KC team rose to the top. We came here to have the capabilities and support we need to provide comprehensive financial planning, without having to compromise to the corporate pressure to meet one-size-fits-all metrics that go against our clients' best interests. Our shared philosophy for providing holistic financial planning, together with the vast support and resources of LPL, gave us confidence that we'll be able to offer an elevated client experience."

Advisor joins an experienced LPL ensemble

Shean Fletcher, President of Wealth|KC, said, "We are incredibly excited to welcome Lucas Fender to our team at Wealth|KC. His passion for delivering comprehensive wealth management to his clients is right in line with everything we stand for as a firm. He and Mallory have strong ties to the community and after our initial conversations, I knew they would be a great fit and be able to offer their clients a high level of guidance and service."

