Top Firms Form 'Rapid Reshore & Development' to Serve Life Sciences Industry

"Our rapidly changing world created a multitude of challenges and opportunities across all industries," said Jared Loos, PE, AIA, EwingCole's CEO. "However, few face logistical obstacles like the life sciences and manufacturing sectors, including biopharmaceuticals, medical devices, medical equipment and their respective supply chains. Our goal was to create an alliance that can collaboratively and succinctly support their needs from start to finish."

Life sciences and biopharmaceutical companies are pivoting to increase efficiency and capacity in record time, which requires quicker decision-making, identifying talent, retooling facilities, increasing capacity and shoring up resources.

"COVID-19 has created a greater need for these companies to establish and build out facilities, supply chains and other resources within a reduced timeframe," said Jay Biggins, executive managing director Biggins Lacy Shapiro. "On top of the day-to-day development of life-saving therapies and technologies, this may result in an industry bottleneck. That's where RR&D can assist."

RR&D is optimizing the speed-to-market process by aligning and accelerating all steps in this complex process from up-front planning and programming; scenario development and analysis; due diligence of talent market, new facility consideration and comparative costs; early conceptual designs; competitive real estate procurement, through full design/engineering and project management.

"Responding to these challenges calls for more than simple, cookie-cutter solutions. It requires a holistic, tailor-made approach that involves multiple firms. RR&D breaks from tradition to integrate an entire, full-service team to provide end-to-end solutions for clients through a single, coordinated effort that helps ensure certainty of execution," said Pat Larrabee, president and founder of Facility Logix. "This comprehensive approach enables us to deliver the depth and resources of a full-service firm with the expertise of a specialist."

For more information on Rapid Reshore & Development and a full list of services, visit our website at https://www.rapidreshore.com/.

About Rapid Reshore & Development:

Rapid Reshore & Development is an alliance of expert firms providing confidence and support throughout the life sciences industry, representing an evolution from transaction-driven service models to a holistic focus on client needs, integrating an interdisciplinary team customized for a variety of individual projects. To optimize and strengthen confidence in decision-making and speed-to-market, Rapid Reshore & Development alliance was formed to deliver best-in-class professionals with deep experience in all aspects of life sciences' project planning, site selection, design and execution including financial, labor market, development incentives, real estate, design and engineering, and construction management. For additional information, visit: www.rapidreshore.com

About Facility Logix:

Facility Logix specializes in the biotech industry and delivers novel building solutions, enabling biotech companies to produce or house healthcare products that will change the lives of patients around the world—making it a healthier place for all. We are one of only a few firms that provides owners' representation; facilities planning; move and transition, project, and operational management implementation solely to the biotech industry. We Build Bio. For more information, visit: www.flgx.com

About EwingCole:

EwingCole, in practice for nearly 60 years, is a nationally recognized, fully integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning firm of more than 400 professionals in Baltimore, Charlotte, Irvine, New York, Raleigh, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, and San Diego. Our multi-disciplinary practice is built on the core values of professional excellence, design quality, and collaboration. Our goal is to provide the best total solution for our clients, the community, and the environment. For additional information, visit: www.ewingcole.com

About Biggins Lacy Shapiro & Company:

One of the largest and most respected specialty location advisory firms, Biggins Lacy Shapiro & Company, LLC (BLS & Co.) has been delivering best-in-class services for more than 25 years. Our multi-disciplinary team – a unique collaboration of attorneys, project finance and tax experts, planners and engineers – is purpose-designed to deliver creativity, objectivity and thoroughness to add value for complex projects and portfolios. Our site selection, incentives and energy services are designed to be customized to the exact needs of our clients. Over the years, BLS & Co has advised numerous pharmaceutical, gene therapy, biotechnology and consumer health companies. For more information, visit www.BLSStrategies.com

