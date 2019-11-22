Top Five Arizona CFOs of 2019 Named at Annual Awards Gala

PHOENIX, Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Finance executives from around the state gathered Thursday, Nov. 14, at Chateau Luxe in north Phoenix to recognize and present awards to the top Chief Financial Officers (CFOs) from Arizona companies. The 2019 Arizona CFO of the Year Awards, hosted by the Arizona Chapter of Financial Executives International (FEI), is considered the most prestigious award granted to CFOs in the state of Arizona each year.

The ballroom at Chateau Luxe immediately before doors opened for the 2019 FEI Arizona CFO of the Year Awards on Nov. 14, 2019.

The awards ceremony, which annually attracts more than 400 attendees, is in its 13th year and celebrates the significant impact CFOs make within the Arizona community. This year's award finalists helped their organizations avoid receivership, led multiple rounds of fund-raising, helped identify and integrate acquisitions, and made time for community service. "FEI Arizona, together with our sponsor partners, is proud to be at the forefront of recognizing the outstanding financial leadership we have present in Arizona companies," said Adam Remis, chapter president. "On behalf of our board and more than 250 members around Arizona, I congratulate all our award winners, finalists, and nominees."

Financial executives were nominated in the following categories: academic, mid-market, large, and public. An additional award winner was selected by chapter sponsors.

Steven Reichling from Tucson-based Accelerate Diagnostics won in the public company category. "I am humbled to be recognized as this year's public company CFO of the year. As a fifth-generation native Arizonan it's a privilege to be doing such meaningful work at Accelerate Diagnostics and further the economic development of my home state," said Steve. Hilla Sferruzza, Vice President and CFO of Meritage Homes, won the Sponsors award. "I am lucky to be in such incredible company with the impressive level of financial executives we have in our state. We all are fortunate to have achieved our goals with 360 degrees of tremendous support from our teammates, peers and CEOs," she said.

The winner in the Middle Market category was Adrian Brown, Managing Director International and CFO, AeroGuard Flight Training Center. "I am honored to receive this award and recognition, among such great talented finance professionals in Arizona. Winning this award is a reflection of what the whole AeroGuard team has been able to achieve over the past three years," he said. Other winners included Brian Moore, CFO of the Prescott Unified School District, who won Academic CFO of the Year, and Elizabeth Dodd, CFO of TriWest Healthcare Alliance, who won in the large company category.

With more than 10,000 members, FEI is the leading advocate for corporate financial management in the United States. The Arizona chapter holds more than 50 events per year, enhancing member development through peer networking, career management services, conferences, research, and publications. For more information, contact Robin Hirth, Chapter Administrator, at (480) 496-4010 or admin@feiaz.org, or visit http://www.feiaz.org.

