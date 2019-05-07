BUFFALO GROVE, Ill., May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Stationery Studio (www.thestationerystudio.com), the leader in premier online personalized stationery and gifts, is excited to announce their top five must-haves for summer entertaining. Summer parties can range from an impromptu barbecue to a pool party to a backyard engagement party. The experts at TheStationeryStudio.com have picked their favorite summer items to elevate any summer party.

Personalized Placemats. Laminated or Disposable Placemats are the fastest way to bring an instant makeover to your patio table. With so many designs to choose from, there is something to complement any theme or style. Summer Party Cups. Using personalized cups for outdoor gatherings creates an upscale look and an easy way to style your gathering. Party cups range from disposable to reusable so the options are endless. They're also fun to give as a favor filled with treats. Personalized Napkins. Elevate outdoor celebrations with personalized napkins to quickly create the perfect atmosphere! Ideal for cocktails, dinner and dessert. For parties, it's fun to create signature cocktails for the guests of honor and feature the recipe on your napkin. Personalized Plates. Make entertaining easy on you and your guests with disposable personalized plates. Perfect for barbecues and pool parties. Personalized Trays. An easy and impressive way to set-up a drink station or to serve appetizers is by using a personalized tray. There are stylish designs to choose from to match your own theme or home décor.

To explore even more summer entertaining ideas, download TheStationeryStudio.com new mobile app available on iOS and Android.

The Stationery Studio is the leader in premier online personalized stationery and gifts. TheStationeryStudio.com features more than 12,000 products that have been featured frequently in national press outlets including "O" The Oprah Magazine, In Style, the TODAY show, Good Housekeeping, People Magazine, Woman's Day, Real Simple and more. Celebrity fans of The Stationery Studio include Kim Kardashian-West, Elizabeth Banks and Julie Bowen.

