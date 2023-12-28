Top Florida Half Marathon: Punta Gorda Half Marathon & 5k Set for May 5

PUNTA GORDA, Fla., Dec. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lace up your running shoes and mark your calendars for an exhilarating experience at a top Florida Half Marathon, the Punta Gorda Half Marathon & 5k run by Elite Events.  The event is set to take place at the breathtaking Laishley Park in Punta Gorda, Florida on May 5.

Date: May 5, 2024
Location: Laishley Park, Punta Gorda, Florida

Participants will be treated to a picturesque and challenging course that winds through the stunning Laishley Park. This serene waterfront oasis provides runners with miles of scenic views along the Harborwalk, showcasing the beauty of the Peace River and Charlotte Harbor. Whether you're a seasoned runner or just starting your journey, the event caters to all fitness levels with both Half Marathon and 5k options.

Runner Benefits:

Elite Events Tracker App: Keep in touch with spectators by allowing them to track your progress through the Elite Events Tracker App.

Free Finish Video & Photos: Seize the moment with complimentary finish videos and photos, offered to each participant.

Premium Race Shirts: Participants are guaranteed high-quality race shirts that will serve as a enduring memento of their memorable experience.

But the excitement doesn't end at the finish line! Punta Gorda, a charming and historic city renowned for its natural beauty and laid-back atmosphere, invites participants to immerse themselves in the local culture. Indulge in a well-deserved post-race meal at one of the many seafood restaurants, and explore the vibrant art scene by visiting galleries or the Visual Arts Center.

After a relaxing stroll along the nearby beach, participants can venture into the Punta Gorda historic district. Here, they can marvel at the city's charming architecture, explore quaint shops, and revel in the tranquility of lovely gardens.

Punta Gorda is not just a runner's paradise; it offers a plethora of outdoor activities for nature enthusiasts. Participants can visit the Punta Gorda Fishery, embark on a kayak adventure in the nearby waterways, try paddleboarding, or engage in a spot of fishing.

By signing up for the Punta Gorda Half Marathon & 5k run, participants are not only embracing a challenging and rewarding run but also unlocking an unforgettable adventure in one of the most beautiful places in Florida.

Secure your spot today by registering at https://www.puntagordahalf.com/

