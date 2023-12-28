Top Florida Half Marathon: Sunrise Half Marathon & 5k Run in Picturesque Sunrise, Florida

SUNRISE, Fla., Dec. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lace up your running shoes and join us for one of the top Florida Half Marathons, the Sunrise Half Marathon & 5k Run by Elite Events. The event is set to take place at the breathtaking Markham Park in Sunrise, Florida. This event promises participants an exhilarating and diverse running experience, showcasing the natural beauty of Markham Park's lush landscapes, serene lakes, and diverse habitats.

Date: March 23, 2024
Location: Markham Park, Sunrise, Florida

The Sunrise Half Marathon & 5k Run offers a challenging yet invigorating course, featuring a mix of gentle hills and flat paths, providing runners with stunning views of the park's natural beauty. Whether you're a seasoned runner seeking a new challenge or a beginner looking to start your running journey, this event caters to all fitness levels with both Half Marathon and 5k options.

But the excitement doesn't end at the finish line! Sunrise, a vibrant and diverse city, invites participants to indulge in a post-race celebration. Explore the city's art scene by visiting galleries or the Sunrise Civic Center, treat yourself to a well-deserved meal at one of the many restaurants, or take a leisurely stroll on the beach that's just a short drive away to enjoy the tranquil waters of the Atlantic Ocean.

Exclusive Race Perks:

Finisher Medals: Every participant receives an exclusive and stunning finisher medal as a symbol of their accomplishment.

Elite Events Tracker App: Spectators can stay connected and track your progress with the Elite Events Tracker App.

Free Finish Video & Photos: Capture the moment with complimentary finish videos and photos for every participant.

Quality Race Shirts: Participants receive high-quality race shirts as a memento of their unforgettable experience.

"The Sunrise Half Marathon & 5k Run is not just a race; it's an opportunity to immerse yourself in the natural wonders of Markham Park and the vibrant community of Sunrise," said Jaeden Hamernik, Race Director. "We've crafted an event that caters to all fitness levels and ensures a memorable experience for every participant."

Don't miss out on this unique opportunity to combine a challenging and rewarding run with an unforgettable adventure in one of the most beautiful places in Florida. Sign up for the Sunrise Half Marathon & 5k Run today and be part of an event that promises to be both physically demanding and spiritually rejuvenating.

For more information and to register, visit https://www.sunrisehalf.com/

