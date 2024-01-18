Top Florida Half Marathons: Elite Events Redefines Florida's Running Scene

Elite Events

18 Jan, 2024

NAPLES, Fla., Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Elite Events, a prominent event management company known nationally for organizing most of Florida's top Half Marathons, is set to redefine the running experience across the Sunshine State. The chosen locations, including Sarasota, Venice, Naples, Fort Myers, Punta Gorda, Sunrise, and Hollywood, have been meticulously selected, each bearing the distinction of being a premier vacation destination.

Elite Events distinguishes itself by selecting prestigious locations that promise a unique and unforgettable backdrop for the runners.

The Elite Events Tracker App enhances the spectator experience, allowing real-time tracking of participants. This fosters a sense of community, enabling supporters to stay engaged and cheer on their favorite runners throughout the race.

In addition to the thrilling courses and iconic venues, Elite Events is renowned for its exceptional finisher medals and race shirts. Participants receive not only a sense of accomplishment but also coveted mementos of their achievement.

"We are thrilled to bring these top half marathons to Florida, providing a platform for runners to challenge themselves against the backdrop of our state's most iconic locations. The Elite Events Tracker App adds a new dimension to the participant and supporter experience, and our exceptional finisher medals and race shirts add a touch of luxury to the overall event," said Jaeden Hamernik, Race Director at Elite Events.

Elite Events invites running enthusiasts, from seasoned athletes to first-time participants, to join them on this exhilarating journey through Florida's scenic landscapes. For more information and registration details, visit https://www.runeliteevents.com/.

About Elite Events:
Elite Events is a premier event management company dedicated to creating a "Premium Running Experience." With a focus on iconic locations and professionally produced events, Elite Events offers participants a unique and scenic running experience.

Some events include…
Sarasota Half Marathon & 5k
Sunrise Half Marathon & 5k
Hollywood Beach Half Marathon & 5k
Naples Paradise Coast Half Marathon & 5k
Fort Myers Half Marathon & 5k
Venice Half Marathon & 5k
Punta Gorda Half Marathon & 5k
Plus more!

