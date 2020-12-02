Top Foods To Battle Stress From Founder Of The Galveston Diet

Nutrition is one of the most overlooked and underutilized treatment options for stress. Fortunately, many foods and beverages have stress-relieving qualities. As a board-certified OBGYN and Culinary Medicine specialist, Dr. Haver recognizes that pharmaceuticals are important, but some should try nutritional changes first before considering other options.

"The holiday season can be a stressful time," said Dr. Haver. "Making small nutritional changes by adding specific foods into your diet and staying away from the obvious highly processed foods can help your body alleviate some of the stress."

Dr. Haver's top three stress battling foods include:

Swiss Chard – a leafy green packed with nutrients, such as magnesium, which plays an important role in your body's stress response. Low levels of magnesium are associated with conditions like anxiety and panic attacks.

– a leafy green packed with nutrients, such as magnesium, which plays an important role in your body's stress response. Low levels of magnesium are associated with conditions like anxiety and panic attacks. Eggs – often referred to as nature's multivitamin because of their impressive nutrient profile. Whole eggs are packed with vitamins, minerals, amino acids, and antioxidants needed for a healthy stress response. Whole eggs are particularly rich in choline, which has been shown to play an important role in brain health and may protect against stress.

– often referred to as nature's multivitamin because of their impressive nutrient profile. Whole eggs are packed with vitamins, minerals, amino acids, and antioxidants needed for a healthy stress response. Whole eggs are particularly rich in choline, which has been shown to play an important role in brain health and may protect against stress. Fatty Fish – including mackerel, herring, salmon, and sardines are rich in omega-3 fats and vitamin D, which have been shown to help reduce stress levels and improve mood. They may also help your body handle stress by keeping chronic inflammation levels low.

Additional foods that can help curb stress are parsley, sunflower seeds, kimchi, artichokes, shellfish, cruciferous vegetables, chickpeas, tahini, chamomile tea and blueberries, you can read her full post with recipes on her website here or check out a her video All About Cortisol, the Body's Stress Hormone.

