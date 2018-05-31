Top Ford Executive Tapped for Key Speaking Role at Women in Automotive Conference

The conference is set for the Omni Orlando Resort at Champions Gate in Orlando, Florida on June 24-26, 2018. The multi-day conference includes networking, speakers, breakout sessions, workshops and booth displays – all centered on the goal of educating and inspiring women in all areas of the automotive industry. Announced speakers include:

Sheryl Connelly, Manager, Global Consumer Trends and Futuring, Ford Motor Company

For more than a decade, Sheryl has been responsible for identifying global trends, exploring potential implications and cascading these insights on futuring to organizations throughout the company, including design, product development and corporate strategy. Fast Company magazine named her one of the Most Creative People in Business in 2013 and 2015. A former practicing attorney, Connelly has been a featured speaker at TED Global and appeared on CBS This Morning, CNBC's Fast Money and NPR's All Things Considered with Robert Siegel.

Kristin Hadeed, Founder, Student Maid

Kristen's company, Student Maid, a cleaning service that hires only students, has a retention rate that beats the industry average by a landslide. A departure from the stereotypical status quo, Student Maid's millennial employees excel in relationship building, are confident problem solvers, can handle constructive feedback, and are highly invested. Millennials are lining up to be a part of Student Maid because of the company's promise to help them become successful.

Tania Katan, CEO, Creative Trespassing

Tania is an award-winning author, creative consultant, and inspirational speaker who has been a featured speaker at CiscoLive!, Expedia, Etsy, S.H.E. Summit, NPR, Comedy Central Stage, TEDx and more. As the former brand evangelist for Axosoft, she co-created the internationally viral campaign #ItWasNeverADress. Her new book, Creative Trespassing, will be published by Penguin Random House in 2019.

More details can be found by viewing the agenda on WomenInAutomotive.com. For more information, to register or to become a sponsor for the convention, please visit www.WomeninAutomotive.com.

Women in Automotive (WIA) was founded in partnership with JKR Automotive Advertising out of Orlando. Its mission is to assist the automotive community on recruiting, retaining, and developing female employees and leaders.

www.womeninautomotive.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/top-ford-executive-tapped-for-key-speaking-role-at-women-in-automotive-conference-300657234.html

SOURCE Women in Automotive

Related Links

http://www.womeninautomotive.com

