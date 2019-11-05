Top Garmin Smartwatch Black Friday 2019 Deals: Early Garmin Forerunner, Fenix & Vivoactive Savings Compared by Save Bubble

BOSTON, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Here's the best early Garmin deals for Black Friday 2019. The list below contains links to the best early Garmin Fenix 6, 5, 5x, Vivoactive & Forerunner Black Friday deals, as identified by the team of researchers at Save Bubble.

Best Garmin deals:

● Save up to 36% on Garmin fenix, vivoactive, forerunner and vivosmart at Amazon - deals available on top rated fitness trackers, smartwatches and gps navigation systems

● Save up to $100 on Garmin smartwatches at B&H Photo Video - check latest deals on fenix and Forerunner smartwatches

● Save up to $200 on Garmin fenix smartwatches at Amazon - check deals available on fenix 6, 5X, 5 & 3 smartwatches

● Garmin smartwatches available at Garmin.com

● Save on Garmin smartwatches, activity trackers and GPS navigators at Walmart

Best Smartwatch and Activity Tracker deals:

● Save up to 50% off on Apple Watch Series 5 at Sprint.com - save on Apple Watch Series 5 Nike & Stainless Steel models

● Save up to 49% on Samsung Galaxy smartwatches at Amazon - deals available on new 2019 watches

● Save up to 23% on Fitbit Versa, Ionic, Charge, Alta models at Amazon - savings available on top rated Fitbit activity trackers and smartwatches

Black Friday deals run for a limited period of time. For the full range of live deals check out Amazon's Black Friday deals page and Walmart's Deal Drop page . Save Bubble earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

A Garmin watch aids athletes in keeping track of performance and objectives. The Garmin Fenix 5X Sapphire from the Fenix line monitors the heart rate accurately and lasts up to 14 days. The Garmin Vivoactive 3 takes a watch form too, and allows purchases. Serious runners often choose the Garmin Forerunner 235 though the Forerunner 935 lasts several days longer. The Garmin Vivofit and Vivosmart are pocket-friendly lines for activity trackers.

What is the reason Black Friday is called Black Friday? Black Friday is a term used to describe the Friday following Thanksgiving when many stores offer highly discounted sales. It is so-called because many retailers go 'into the black' and earn significant profits.

About Save Bubble: Save Bubble round-up the latest online sales news. As an Amazon Associate Save Bubble earns from qualifying purchases.

SOURCE Save Bubble