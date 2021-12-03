Top Gifts for Foodies are in Demand

HOUSTON, Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Buying gifts for cooks is fun, yet challenging if their kitchen is already full of gear. Here are top gifts for foodies – from over-the-top to budget-friendly – that are a cut above the rest.

A new automatic coffee machine like no other, the JURA Z10 is a world first for hot and cold brew specialties. This masterpiece of Swiss engineering prepares the full spectrum of hot drinks at the touch of a button – from intense espresso to trendy flat white – plus, it opens new dimensions in coffee enjoyment with cold brew specialties. It features exclusive innovation including Cold Extraction Process, Product Recognizing Grinder (P.R.G.®), and more.

The aspirational choice in stand mixers, the Ankarsrum stands out for quality and multifunctionality. Designed for whisking, mixing, kneading, pasta making, blending, pressing, grinding, shredding, sausage stuffing, straining and more. Unlike other mixers, it has a rotating bowl instead of something rotating in a bowl, which simulates kneading by hand.

Now in an expanded color assortment, the Tramontina Gourmet Enameled 5.5-Qt Cast Iron Dutch Oven offers artful presentation on the table and multiple cooking advantages. Designed for searing, baking, grilling and slow simmering. Cast-iron construction enhances heat distribution and retention, and the porcelain enameled finish is durable and easy to clean. Self-basting condensation ridges for moist, flavorful dishes. It works on all stovetops, and is oven-safe up to 450° F.

Because coffee is best when freshly ground, the Capresso Infinity Plus Burr Grinder features advanced commercial-grade solid conical steel burrs, with 16 grind settings from ultrafine Turkish to coarse. The gear reduction motor grinds slowly to enhance aroma, with reduced noise and little static build up.

Iced is the tea of choice for the majority of Americans, and the Capresso Iced Tea Maker makes it easy to personalize the brew. With a beautiful dishwasher-safe 80-oz. glass pitcher and a removable permanent filter for loose tea or tea bags. Flavor enhancer adjusts brew strength from mild to strong. Fresh or frozen fruit can be added to the pitcher for delicious gourmet beverages.

For anyone who loves to bake, the innovative Betty Bossi Cookie Press can make two-toned cookies in six different shapes: stars, flowers, clovers wreaths, checkerboards and "S" shapes. Create perfectly shaped cookies with one click for each. Simple, single-handed use, for single or two-toned cookies.

Media Contact:

Field Marketing & Media,

[email protected],

713-869-1856

SOURCE Tramontina; Betty Bossi; JURA; Capresso; Ankarsrum