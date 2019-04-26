Top Global Humanitarian Leaders Celebrated At World Of Children 2019 Hero Awards Benefit In Beverly Hills

LOS ANGELES, April 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On Thursday, April 25, 2019, World of Children®, a global recognition and funding organization for individuals exclusively serving the needs of vulnerable children, celebrated heroes for children at the annual 2019 World of Children Hero Awards Benefit at The London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills. Brooke Burke (TV Personality, Creator of BrookeBurkeBody, CEO of Modern Mom, Host / Co-Producer of Hidden Heroes) emceed the event and was joined by special guest Caryl M. Stern (President and CEO, U.S. Fund for UNICEF).

Nearly 200 guests gathered for a special evening recognizing Lysa and Grant Heslov with the World of Children Advocacy Award for their work as founders of Los Angeles-based charity Children Mending Hearts and four extraordinary individuals for their global humanitarian work for children. Attendees enjoyed a cocktail reception, dinner and awards program featuring a special musical performance by Indiana Massara (Singer / Actress). Guests also enjoyed a lively pledge drive led by auctioneer Lucas Hunt – bringing the overall event fundraising total to more than $350,000. With these donations, World of Children will be able to help fund the Honorees high-impact programs, helping to change the lives of thousands more children.

Celebrities, VIP guests and World of Children supporters in attendance included Daniela Braga (World of Children Ambassador, International Model, E!'s Model Squad), Veronica & Brian Grazer (World of Children Board Member / Writer / Producer), Shantel VanSanten (Actress), David Salzman (Television Producer), Jonathan and Susie Sheinberg (Film Producer), Rob Minkoff (Filmmaker), Jenah Yamamoto (Model), Harry Leibowitz and Kay Isaacson-Leibowitz (World of Children Co-Founders, Event Co-Chairs), and more. In addition, Brooke Burke's daughter Rain Charvet, Lysa and Grant Heslov's daughter Maya, and Rob and Crystal Minkoff's children Max and Zoe were among the evening's presenters.

Norma Chávez-Peterson (San Diego Rapid Response Network) received the 2019 Crisis Award, presented in partnership with US Fund for UNICEF for her work in creating an unparalleled, non-partisan coalition of civil and human rights organizations that shelters children and families stranded in the San Diego border region while legally seeking asylum in the United States.

Additionally, three other individuals were honored with the 2019 Hero Award, a unique honor given to an extraordinary group of real-life heroes who were previously honored and funded by World of Children. These individuals have shown measurable outcomes and leveraged their recognition and original grant funds to deliver an even more profound impact on vulnerable children. This year's Honorees included the following:

Dr. Jane Aronson , founder and CEO of Worldwide Orphans and one of the world's leading humanitarians and pediatric physicians in the field of orphan care, changing the lives of children in communities impacted by the trauma of conflict, disaster and poverty.

, founder and CEO of Worldwide Orphans and one of the world's leading humanitarians and pediatric physicians in the field of orphan care, changing the lives of children in communities impacted by the trauma of conflict, disaster and poverty. Benoît Duchâteau-Arminjon , founder of Krousar Thmey , the first Cambodian foundation focused on the integration of disabled and underprivileged children into society. He opened the first school for blind children in Cambodia in 1994 and developed the first Khmer sign language and braille alphabet.

, founder of , the first Cambodian foundation focused on the integration of disabled and underprivileged children into society. He opened the first school for blind children in in 1994 and developed the first Khmer sign language and braille alphabet. Michaela "Chaeli" Mycroft, 24-year-old co-founder of The Chaeli Campaign, an organization that supports the mobility and educational needs of disabled children in South Africa . Chaeli was diagnosed with cerebral palsy at 11 months old, has been a wheelchair user her whole life, and is one of the world's leading youth activists for children with disabilities.

The esteemed 2019 Hero Awards Benefit event committee included Molly Eldredge, Adam Freede, Veronica Grazer, Rachel Roy, Susie Sheinberg, and Sandy Sholl.

About World of Children

World of Children unlocks the future for vulnerable children by funding, elevating and educating the most effective changemakers for children worldwide. Since 1998, the organization has dedicated more than $14 million to high-impact programs for children, led by nearly 120 Honorees working in over 60 countries. World of Children is recognized as the "Nobel Prize for Child Advocates," and is the only global recognition and funding program that exclusively focuses on a broad range of children's issues including health, education, safety and human rights.

World of Children has been featured in The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, The Huffington Post, People, Town & Country, and Harper's Bazaar. World of Children Honorees have also been featured by CNN, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Fast Company, Glamour, TEEN Vogue, TIME for Kids, and USA Today, among other national and international media. The Huffington Post named Co-Founders Harry Leibowitz and Kay Isaacson-Leibowitz one of the most inspiring "power couples" in the country for their lifetime commitment to improving the lives of vulnerable children around the world.

