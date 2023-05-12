Top GOP contenders for Kentucky Governor sign '1776 Parent Power Pledge' to boost transparency, prevent political indoctrination in K-12 schools

ARLINGTON, Va. , May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahead of next week's Kentucky GOP governor primary, Daniel Cameron, Kelly Craft and Ryan Quarles became the first candidates in the country to sign the 1776 Parent Power Pledge, a project of the national education reform-focused group, 1776 Action.

In doing so, they commit to voters that if elected they will take concrete steps to:

Promote a system of thorough and verifiable academic transparency for parents to review and influence both instructional materials and extracurricular activities.

Oppose any efforts to undercut standards of academic achievement or merit in service to an artificially-imposed equality of result, often called "equity."

Promote a curriculum which teaches that all children are created equal, have equal moral value under God, our Constitution, and the law, and are members of a national community united by our founding principles.

Oppose any curriculum that pits students against one another on the basis of immutable characteristics or politicizes civics education by coercing students into partisan political activity.

"It's appalling that Andy Beshear and Joe Biden dismiss these concerns and label parents as part of the problem for demanding a say in their child's education," said Attorney General Daniel Cameron. "We need to focus on teaching our kids critical skills and a well-rounded curriculum, not pushing divisive liberal racial and gender ideologies. The radical left indoctrination of Kentucky's kids will end the day I become Governor."

Kelly Craft, the former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nation said "Career politicians have allowed radical, woke ideologists into the Kentucky Department of Education and Board of Education to indoctrinate our children. I was the first republican candidate for governor to call for the KDE to be dismantled and rebuilt to bring the focus back to kids, parents, and teachers. Parents should have the right to be involved in their children's education. We must eradicate these woke ideologies from the classroom."

"Kentucky is one of just three gubernatorial races this year, said Adam Waldeck, President of 1776 Action, "and the winner of next week's Republican primary will be looking to unseat an incumbent Democrat governor who has repeatedly stood in the way of parental rights. By signing this pledge, these candidates are committing to moving in a new direction and ensuring integrity and transparency in Kentucky's schools."

A previous but similar version of this pledge was signed by over 500 candidates around the country including South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem and now-Governor Glenn Youngkin who made parental rights in education the centerpiece of his winning 2021 campaign in Virginia.

SOURCE 1776 Action