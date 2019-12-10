Top GovCon Attorneys Convene for PubK Annual Review

WASHINGTON, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorneys from the top government contracts practices will share their insights and expertise during PubKGroup's Fifth Annual Review. More than two dozen distinguished experts will review key cases and developments in government contract law from 2019 and prepare viewers for what's to come in 2020.

PubK's Annual Review will be streamed live from the National Press Club in Washington, D.C. from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 9, 2019. This online-only event is free and open to the public. Of interest to attorneys in the government contracting field, the event is approved for up to 5.5 CLE credits from the State Bar of Texas and Virginia State Bar, and through the New York State Bar via reciprocity with the state of Virginia. CLE credits are offered free to PubK members and to non-members for a fee of $75 for 1 credit or $150 for 2 or more credits.

Topics covered during the event will include bid protests, contract fraud and enforcement, cost and pricing issues, cybersecurity and intellectual property, contract disputes and claims, and recent laws, regulations, and polices.

This year, PubK is pleased to host Jessie K. Liu, United States Attorney for the District of Columbia, who will join our panel discussion on trends and developments in False Claims Act compliance and enforcement. We are also pleased to welcome back Jeri Somers, Chief Judge of the Civilian Board of Contract Appeals, and Ken Patton, Managing Associate General Counsel for Procurement Law for the Government Accountability Office.

Our panels of experts will also feature attorneys from the top firms in government contract law, including Arnold & Porter, Baker Tilly, Blank Rome, Covington & Burling, Crowell & Moring, DLA Piper, Greenberg Traurig, Jones Day, K&L Gates, Morrison Foerster, Nichols Liu, Vinson & Elkins, and Wiley Rein, as well as experts from the Berkeley Research Group, the Kenrich Group, and Synopsys Inc.

More information about the events, our speakers, and registration can be found online at https://pubkgroup.com/annual-review-2019-speakers-bios/.



