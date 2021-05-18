Top Government Officials, U.S. and Global Payroll Industry Experts to Present at Online Payroll Conference

SAN ANTONIO, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Top officials from five government agencies and U.S. and global payroll industry experts will provide insight into issues currently impacting payroll on a local and global scale at the American Payroll Association's Congress Xstream. The four-day online conference will be presented live Tuesday, May 18 through Friday, May 21.

"Congress Xstream will allow payroll professionals around the world to virtually come together for educational workshops and networking opportunities," said Dan Maddux, executive director of the APA. "It is essential for payroll professionals to stay on top of changing payroll laws and regulations that impact how employees are paid to keep their companies in compliance."

Speakers at the online conference include representatives from the Internal Revenue Service, Social Security Administration, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, and subject matter experts in the U.S. and global payroll profession. Presenters will cover key issues, such as:

Updates on COVID-19 financial relief measures

Changes to U.S. federal and state tax calculations

Factors companies should consider when managing global employment

APA's Congress Xstream will feature 28 specialized workshops, a virtual payroll and accounts payable expo featuring more than 50 vendors, multiple virtual networking opportunities for remote professionals in attendance, and much more. Congress Xstream is a one of a kind online experience for professionals working in the payroll industry. Individuals interested in attending Congress Xstream can learn more at www.apacongress.com.

The American Payroll Association (APA) is the nation's leader in payroll education, publications, and training. Visit APA online at www.americanpayroll.org.

SOURCE The American Payroll Association

Related Links

https://www.americanpayroll.org

