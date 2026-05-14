TOP GUN BATTING CAGES ACQUIRES 5216 RENN ROAD IN FREDERICK FOR $3.650 MILLION TO ESTABLISH SECOND LOCATION IN MARYLAND

Owner will utilize one-half of the 31,680 square foot building and retain indoor tennis academy Tuscarora Tennis Club in second half of the single-story structure

FREDERICK, Md., May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Top Gun Baseball Cages has completed the $3.650 million acquisition of 5216 Renn Road, a single-story, 31,680 square foot building in Frederick from Tuscarora Racquet Club through its business entity, 5216 Renn Road, LLC. The site, upon its opening later this year, will become the second Maryland location for the indoor baseball and softball training, joining the original facility in Eldersburg. Dennis Boyle and Graham Sevy of MacKenzie Commercial Real Estate Services, represented the buyer in this sales transaction.

5216 Renn Road, Frederick, MD

The facility will be outfitted with multiple batting cages and training tunnels, as well as a pitching bullpen area that can rented individually or groups for instruction or entertainment. The batting cages will include HitTrax technology which measures exit velocity, launch angle and other metrics that are used to study and refine baseball swings. Mirroring the facility in Eldersburg, the Frederick facility will be turfed and include LED lighting netted ceilings.

Delivered in 1975 and renovated in 2019, 5216 Renn Road sits on a 2.5-acre site and is equipped with nearly 37-foot ceiling heights, two drive-in loading dock doors, and a free surface parking lot. The building is adjacent to Jefferson Pike (MD Route 180) and is near US Route 15 and Interstate 70. Top Gun Baseball Cages will occupy one-half of the building and indoor tennis academy Tuscarora Tennis will retain its presence in the other half of the facility.

"Sports training has evolved into a year-round proposition, and the demand for high-quality and immediately-accessible facilities has grown exponentially," explained Dennis Boyle, Senior Vice President of MacKenzie Commercial Real Estate Services. "Young athletes and parents recognize the need to hone and improve their skills to remain competitive, and Top Gun Baseball Cages is bringing a proven model to the Frederick area. This building is perfectly suited to satisfy the needs of this use, as well as the indoor tennis component, and the new owner is acquiring a well-maintained building with immediate cash flow from a long-term tenant."

Boyle and his leasing team represented Top Gun Baseball Cages with the lease of its first location in Eldersburg at 1332 Londontown Boulevard. The group also handled negotiations for the 31,000 square foot lease signed by PickleRage in Eldersburg last year. Last year, Newsweek named Top Gun Baseball Academy as the "best baseball batting cage facility" in the country.

MacKenzie Commercial Real Estate Services is the real estate brokerage arm of The MacKenzie Companies, which operates five full-service divisions addressing all real estate asset classes including MacKenzie Management Company, MacKenzie Contracting Company, MacKenzie Capital, and MacKenzie Investment Group. The company provides customized real estate solutions for institutional owners, investors, private companies and individuals. For additional information, visit www.mackenziecommercial.com

All information furnished regarding property for sale, rent, exchange or financing is from sources deemed reliable. No representation is made as to the accuracy thereof and all such information is submitted subject to errors, omissions, or changes in conditions, prior sale, lease or withdrawal without notice. All information should be verified to the satisfaction of the person relying thereon.

SOURCE MacKenzie Commercial Real Estate Services