Top Gun Facility Services, a Portfolio Company of Osceola Capital, Completes Acquisition of Emerald Isle Landscaping

DENVER, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Top Gun Facility Services ("Top Gun"), a portfolio company of Osceola Capital, announced that it has acquired Emerald Isle Landscaping, expanding the company's suite of services into the commercial landscape market.

Emerald Isle marks the fourth acquisition within the Top Gun platform since its partnership with Osceola Capital and the second acquisition in 2021. In April, Top Gun acquired Zoneez, a leading provider of pressure washing and window washing services to commercial customers in Arizona.

Founded in 1977 and headquartered in Denver, Emerald Isle is a leading commercial landscape maintenance provider to the Colorado market. The Company provides a range of landscape maintenance, enhancement, irrigation, floriculture, and snow removal solutions to a diverse portfolio of commercial and multi-family customers. Visit www.emeraldislelandscaping.com.

"On behalf of Emerald Isle's leadership team, we are thrilled to partner with Osceola and Top Gun to accelerate our growth. Their capital, experience and enthusiasm will help us continue our pursuit of excellence in commercial landscaping across the Rockies and Southwest, and we're excited about the opportunity to expand our service offering to existing and new customers," said Andrew Key, President of Emerald Isle Landscaping.

Ben Moe, Managing Partner of Osceola Capital states, "Osceola is excited about the growth Top Gun has experienced, both organically and through acquisitions, since we partnered with the founders in 2019. The Emerald Isle acquisition expands Top Gun into commercial landscaping, and the Zoneez acquisition expands our geographic footprint into Arizona. We continue to work with management to build a leading provider of exterior commercial facilities services in the Rockies and Southwest."

Three Point Group acted as financial advisor to the sellers. Top Gun is actively looking for add-on opportunities.

About Top Gun Facility Services

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Colorado, Top Gun is a leading provider of exterior facilities services to commercial businesses and municipalities in the Rockies and Southwest. The Company's core service offering includes pressure washing, window cleaning, landscaping, snow removal, and power sweeping. Top Gun also offers a broad suite of ancillary services, including caulking, waterproofing, building façade cleaning, paint striping, environmental spill clean-up, sandblasting, graffiti removal, building restoration, floriculture, irrigation, and water management. Visit www.topgunfacilityservices.com.

About Osceola Capital

Osceola Capital is a Tampa-based private equity firm that invests in lower middle-market services companies, typically with EBITDA of $2 million to $10 million. Osceola has extensive experience partnering with management teams to execute buy-and-build strategies and drive long-term value creation. Visit www.osceola.com to learn more.

