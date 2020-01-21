Top Gynecologist Issues Warning on Small Wearable Vibrators

Surgeons at The Marchand Institute for Minimally Invasive Surgery have removed the device from a patient's bladder already using a cystoscopic approach.

"Women need to know about the dangers of these devices," said Dr. Greg J. Marchand, director of the Institute. "The diameter of these devices is only approximately 1.2cm, or about the same as a 36 french catheter. If the device inadvertently slips into the urethra, it can easily be lost and will not be recoverable without surgery."

The devices do come with a brief warning label stating that the devices are not for "Vaginal, Anal or Urethral Use." The Institute said that this warning was "ridiculously insufficient," as the risk for losing the device in the bladder was very much a also danger for users attempting clitoral stimulation, and the risk was not at all limited to users intentionally entering the urethra.

Making matters worse, health professionals do not routinely search the bladder for foreign bodies, as it is unusual for a large object to enter the bladder because of the narrow opening of the urethra. Therefore the device could be difficult to locate by radiology or surgical exploration. It is much more common for an object to penetrate the posterior wall of the vagina and enter the abdominal cavity, or to be unretrievable in the rectum. Therefore location and removal of these devices can be difficult and could lead to unnecessary extra surgery or complications.

The Institute recommends that all women avoid rod shaped vibrators with an extremely narrow diameter, and instead choose devices with a wider diameter, at least as thick as a marker or thumb.

