Top Hat Cannabis CEO Named to 2019 Marijuana Venture 40 under 40 List

JUNEAU, Alaska, July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Top Hat Cannabis is excited to announce that John Nemeth, Co-founder and CEO, has been honored as a 40 under 40 award winner by Marijuana Venture, the journal of professional cannabis growers and retailers.

For the fourth year in a row, Marijuana Venture's 40 under 40 highlight some of the brightest young entrepreneurs and leaders in the industry.

"Being selected as a Top 40 under 40 is an honor. I've known wealth. I've known poverty. I'm glad to have experienced all sides of the spectrum of being an entrepreneur," says John Nemeth. "Leading a diverse team of passionate people bringing organic, pesticide free cannabis and concentrates to the adult Alaskan consumer with minimal environmental impact, continues to fulfill my goal of educating the community about the power of cannabis."

About John Nemeth

John Nemeth serves as the President of Top Hat Cannabis & Top Hat Concentrates. He has a background in large project management, real estate, and construction. John also has a passion for the cannabis industry and a vision to see it become the next great American Industry! He serves the company daily as the Chief Executive Officer and is cross trained in all aspects of the business from cultivation, extraction, and sales.

About THC Alaska

THC Alaska is a diverse cannabis company focused on cultivating and producing premium cannabis, CO2 extracted concentrates, and edible products. The company is dedicated to operating with minimal impact to the environment and producing clean cannabis, accomplished by growing indoors with renewable energy, in biodynamic living soil, and using regenerative growing techniques. THC Alaska strives to provide adult recreational consumers a connection to organically grown and pesticide free product across Alaska, as well as developing community relationships locally and nationally.

Contact: Abbey Sklar, PR@greenologyevents.com

SOURCE Top Hat Cannabis