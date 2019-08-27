Top Health Food Brand Pioneers New Innovative All Natural CBD Product

CBD infused gummy products are widely popular as an easy way to take a daily regimen. However, they contain much maligned ingredients like animal-sourced gelatin and artificial flavors and colors - making them hardly a health product. CBD Essence's CBD Oil Edible Hemp Taffy product is as easy to take as gummy products but without the harmful ingredients.

Here are five reasons why hemp taffy is better for your health than gummy products.

1) Gummy products are chewed and swallowed very quickly and as a result your absorption rate drops to very low doses, which reduces effectiveness. Hemp taffy takes time to chew resulting in better absorption and effectiveness.

2) Gummy products contain animal-sourced gelatin, artificial colors and flavors, which do not make it a health food or for sick people.

3) Gummy products usually only have one CBD isolate in them; as a result you do not get the benefits of a full-spectrum extract product

4) Gummy products have their surface coated with CBD oil making them sticky and often still bitter, whereas hemp taffy is infused with the extract during the production process making a better end product for users.

5) No gummy product can ever be all-natural; hemp taffy is an all-natural health food product , made from all natural ingredients and flavors.

Just as great meals begin with great, fresh ingredients, so too does good health begin with what we put in our bodies. What we eat has a direct impact on our health - including our mind and body. Learn more about CBD Essence at CBDEssence.net.

SOURCE CBD Essence

