Top Healthcare Leader Craig W. Jones, LFACHE, Becomes Senior Advisor At THEO Executive Group

IRVING, Texas, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The THEO Executive Group, a transformational healthcare advisory firm, today announced the appointment of Craig W. Jones, LFACHE, as its newest senior advisor, effective Sept. 1, 2019. Jones, who has more than 40 years of experience in health administration, will focus on guiding healthcare leaders to drive transformation within their organizations and the industry.

As the nation's healthcare industry experiences significant change, the need for transformational leadership has never been more essential. With significant industry knowledge and influence, THEO advisors are purposefully positioned to serve as vital change-agents who energize C-suite leaders to achieve positive results. Jones joins a remarkably expanding group of THEO advisors—including most recently appointed members Jack Cox and Bob Henkel—all visionary leaders who have helped shape the health care industry throughout their distinguished careers. Leading this renowned advisory group is Shannon G. Dwyer, Esq., a THEO senior advisor who was recently promoted to chief practice officer (CPO) and has almost 30 years of experience in healthcare serving as counsel and strategic thought partner to executive management. In this position, Dwyer will be responsible for leading talent recruitment, development and retention, as well as ensuring the consistent delivery of value to clients.

As the newest THEO advisor, Jones will guide health system leaders using his vast experience in health care administration where he was focused on maximizing the patient experience by improving access, quality and safety, while maximizing resources.

"We are proud to have Craig Jones join our distinguished group of senior advisors who are passionately committed to transforming the health care community," said Theo Theodosiou, chief executive officer of THEO. "He brings a remarkable amount of creativity, passion and experience to this arena, and will provide many leaders great insight on effective implementation of transformational strategies."

After four decades of leading healthcare organizations throughout the state of Oklahoma, Jones retired in January 2019 as president and chief executive officer of the Oklahoma Hospital Association—which represents and serves the interests of 132 hospitals across the state—where he served for the past 20 years. Jones also served as president and chief executive officer of Norman Regional Hospital (now Norman Regional Health System) and held various administrative leadership positions at Hillcrest Medical Center in Oklahoma.

Prior to his retirement, Jones was a part-time associate professor in the Department of Health Administration and Policy in the College of Public Health's Masters of Health Administration program at the University of Oklahoma.

"It's exciting what THEO is doing, which is to work with leaders of healthcare organizations that are successful and looking to be that extraordinary organization that truly wants to transform from the status quo," said Jones. "Every individual is affected by healthcare, and it's such a personal experience, so it is an honor for me to work with a group like THEO that is truly able to contribute to the lives of people in our communities."

Jones is a Life Fellow in the American College of Health Care Executives. He holds a master's of health administration from Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, Missouri, and a bachelor's in business administration from Grove City College in Pennsylvania.

He has served on or chaired numerous state, regional and national health care advisory boards or councils. He completed a nine-year term, the last two as chairman, of The Joint Commission's board of commissioners. Jones also served as a member and chair of the American Hospital Association's Committee of Commissioners to The Joint Commission board. Jones is a former Regent of the American College of Health Care Executives. He currently chairs the board of directors for the Health Alliance for the Uninsured.

THEO Executive Group has made its mark through a values-based philosophy for executive leadership. Eschewing current trends of focusing only on technical and management consultancy, THEO offers trusted advisors who guide executives to become visionary leaders. The THEO Methodology™ offers concepts such as forming a community with staff members, creating vibrant workspaces, and sponsoring the next generation of leadership. All are advocated by the group's cadre of diverse advisor-experts, many of whom form career-long partnerships with their clients.

